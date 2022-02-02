Shaun White and the late Virgil Abloh: A shared passion for snowboarding and design

Shaun White brought snowboarding to the cultural main stream through his gold medal performances at the Olympic Games starting at Torino 2006.

But it’s clear that his influence reaches beyond sport. The halfpipe king, who will be competing in his fifth and final Olympics, recently launched his own fashion brand called Whitespace.

And the San Diego-born star recently revealed how he had the support of the late fashion designer Virgil Abloh throughout the process of launching the brand, which recently collaborated with Louis Vuitton.

Chance encounter

White and Abloh met at Mammoth Mountain in 2021, where they quickly discovered their "shared passion for snowboarding and fashion".

Abloh was an avid snowboarder and skateboarder. The former creative director of Louis Vuitton's menswear collection was also involved in opening Ghana's first skatepark.

As White recently explained to Men's Health the two ended up sharing the chairlifts together for a day, finding themselves in spirited conversations about design, fashion and their links with snowboarding.

'Honoured to receive feedback from a visionary'

When White was working on Whitespace he called Abloh to ask for his advice and discovered his support for the creative direction White was going in.

"I was so honoured to receive feedback from such a visionary and someone who I admire and respect so much," White wrote on his Instagram page.

"In the short time we knew each other, Virgil had an infectious energy and excitement when we talked about design. His passing came as a shock to everyone. It saddens me to know he never got to see the finished product, but I know that he would have loved it."

White concluded his post by saying he would sport his designs at Beijing 2022 proudly in Abloh's memory.

When can I watch Shaun White competing in the snowboard halfpipe at Beijing 2022?

White will be competing in the men's snowboard halfpipe event at Beijing 2022. The qualification runs take place on Wednesday 9 February at 12:30 Beijing time, that's 20:30 on the evening of Tuesday 8th February in Los Angeles (Pacific Standard Time/PST).

The men's snowboard halfpipe finals will begin on Friday 11 February at 09:30 China Standard Time (CST).