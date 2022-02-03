Beijing 2022: Shaun White and Maddie Mastro lift the lid on life inside the Olympic village dining hall

Snowboarding sensation Shaun White has officially given a big thumbs up his Beijing 2022 Olympic Village.

“The food’s really good!” the 35-year-old Team USA star confirmed on social media site TikTok while giving a tour of the dining room.

As athletes touch down in the Chinese capital ahead of the official Opening Ceremony on Friday (4 February), fans have been asking for an insight into life inside the Olympic Villages.

White, who will be aiming to add a fourth Olympic gold medal to his collection next week when the halfpipe competition gets underway in the Genting Snow Park, provided a tour of the dining area, showing off all the kinds of foods available:

“Got a lot of questions about what we eat, and they’ve got literally everything. Salad bar, we got Chinese cuisine, Asian cuisine, pizza and pasta,” the American Olympic veteran shared, “you name it.”

White is not the only US snowboarder giving the dining experience at the Games the seal of approval.

Maddie Mastro – who made her debut at the PyeongChang 2018 Olympics – similarly shared an insight into the buffets available on her social media.

She showed close ups on the savoury options like broccoli, rice, and noodles, as well as the breakfast foods.

The two halfpipe riders are currently in the midst of training as their competitions are both scheduled to begin next week with qualifying rounds.

There are three Olympic Villages for the Beijing 2022 Games.

Snowboard and freestyle ski athletes are mostly based in the Zhangjiakou zone, along with biathletes, cross-country skiers, and ski jumpers.

Also in the mountain region, a second Olympic village in Yanqing houses athletes for alpine skiing, and the sliding sports of skeleton, bobsleigh, and luge.

The Beijing Olympic Village in the city centre is home to athletes in figure skating, ice hockey, curling, short track and speed skating, plus snowboard and freeski big air competitors.

Shaun White Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics: Schedule, how to watch

The US snowboarding legend will be competing in the men’s snowboard halfpipe event at his fifth and final Olympics in Beijing.

The qualification runs will take place on Wednesday 9 February at 12:30 China Standard Time/CST (that’s 20:30 Pacific Standard Time/PST on Tuesday 8 February)

The men’s snowboard halfpipe final will begin on Friday 11 February at 09:30 CST.

Maddie Mastro will compete in the women's halfpipe competition at Beijing 2022 Picture by 2021 Getty Images

Maddie Mastro Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics: Schedule, how to watch

Mastro will compete in the women’s snowboard halfpipe event at Beijing 2022.

The qualification runs are scheduled to begin on Wednesday 9 February at 09:30 CST.

The women’s snowboard halfpipe final will take place on Thursday 10 February at 10:25 CST.

