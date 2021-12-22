Sara Hector edges Mikaela Shiffrin to claim second Courchevel giant slalom

Sweden's Sara Hector produced two super aggressive runs in the second Courchevel giant slalom on Wednesday (22 December) to claim her first Alpine Ski World Cup win in seven years.

After posting the fastest time in the opening run, the 29-year-old defended her lead to finish 0.35 seconds ahead of yesterday's winner Mikaela Shiffrin.

The discipline's defending champion Marta Bassino earned her first podium of the season by coming in third, 0.60 seconds off the pace.

Two-time Olympian Hector, who finished runner-up in the first GS on the Emile Allais course, hadn't won a World Cup event since the giant slalom in Kühtai in Tirol, Austria, back in December 2014.

"It's amazing, it's just incredible, I'm so surprised too! It was such a big fight today, I didn't think I was so fast, it feels so awesome," the excited Swede told the official FIS broadcast after the race.

"I made it! It's crazy, I'm so proud, it feels awesome." - Sara Hector

Hector is now second in the GS standings trailing the overall leader Shiffrin by 78 points.

The American maintains her position at the top of the World Cup overall classification with 750 points, 115 ahead of Sofia Goggia, who failed to score points for the second consecutive day after sliding off the course halfway through the first run.

The event in the French resort replaced the GS that was cancelled in Killington, USA, due to high winds in November.

Two-time world champion Tessa Worley of France was second after the opening run but finished just off the podium in fourth, followed by overall defending champion Petra Vlhova in fifth position.

Four racers didn't finish the second run, including 2020 overall World Cup winner Federica Brignone of Italy.

The world's best female skiers will be back racing after Christmas, with the giant slalom in Lienz, Austria on 28 December.

Women's Giant Slalom in Courchevel on Wednesday 22nd December 2021 - Results

1. Sara Hector (SWE) 2:13.03

2. Mikaela Shiffrin (USA) +0.35

3. Marta Bassino (ITA) +0.60

4. Tessa Worley (FRA) +0.68

5. Petra Vlhova (SVK) +1.24

6. Maryna Gasienica-Daniel (POL) +1.36

7. Ramona Siebenhofer (AUT) +1.54

8. Ragnhild Mowinckel (NOR) +1.64

9. Stephanie Brunner (AUT) +1.71

10.Michelle Gisin (SUI) +1.78