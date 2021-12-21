Mikaela Shiffrin triumphs in Courchevel giant slalom

Mikaela Shiffrin looked in absolute control in Courchevel, France, as she claimed her second straight Alpine Ski World Cup giant slalom victory on Tuesday (21 December).

The PyeongChang 2018 Olympic gold medallist was flawless in both runs on the Emile Allais course to finish 0.86 seconds ahead of Sara Hector of Sweden.

Combined Olympic champion Michelle Gisin of Switzerland rounded off the podium, 1.08 seconds off the pace.

The victory was a 14th career World Cup GS win for Shiffrin, and sixth overall in the French resort:

"Today it was quite a difficult day after last weeks pushing the schedule hard. It's been a lot to just get here and we're just starting this tech bloc," a tired Shiffrin told FIS after the race.

"I am not full tank right now, but I felt I skied some of my best skiing and some of my toughest skiing today."

"It wasn't easy for anyone: tough day, good day. Good kind of challenge, I'm super happy!" - Mikaela Shiffrin

Shiffrin also claimed Winter Olympic gold at Sochi 2014 in slalom, and will be aiming for a fourth Games medal at Beijing 2022 in February.

Tuesday's victory is her 72nd World Cup title, 10 away from Lindsey Vonn's record.

Shiffrin overtakes Goggia in overall World Cup standings

After Tuesday's race, Shiffrin, who claimed her first speed podiums in almost two years in St. Moritz two weeks ago, overtook Sofia Goggia at the top of the overall World Cup rankings with 670 points.

The Italian came away with zero points after a mistake in the second run forced a DNF. An error in the first run also saw last year's GS globe winner Marta Bassino slide off the course.

With two wins in two races, Shiffrin tops the giant slalom standings ahead of 2019 world champion Petra Vlhova: in Courchevel the Slovak ended just off the podium, followed by local favourite Tessa Worley, in fifth place.

Lara Gut-Behrami, Katharina Liensberger, and Alice Robinson were sitting out of the event after testing positive for COVID.

On Wednesday (22 December), Shiffrin has an opportunity to increase the lead over her rivals in the second giant slalom in the French resort, which replaces the event cancelled in Killington, USA, at the end of last month.

Sara Hector (left), Mikaela Shiffrin (centre), Michelle Gisin (right) on the podium in Courchevel. Picture by 2021 Getty Images

Women's Giant Slalom in Courchevel on Tuesday 21st December 2021 - Results

1. Mikaela Shiffrin (USA) 2:15.35

2. Sara Hector (SWE) +0.86

3. Michelle Gisin (SUI) +1.08

4. Petra Vlhova (SVK) +1.44

5. Tessa Worley (FRA) +1.86

6. Maryna Gasienica-Daniel (POL) +2.44

7. Federica Brignone (ITA) +2.61

8. Ramona Siebenhofer (AUT) +1.45

9. Camille Rast (SUI) +1.52

10. Mina Fuerst Holtmann (NOR) +1.61