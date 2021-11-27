Killington giant slalom World Cup cancelled due to high winds

The Alpine Skiing World Cup giant slalom in Killington, Vermont was cancelled on Saturday (27 November) due to high winds.

France's two-time individual world champion Tessa Worley was the quickest of the nine skiers to go down, 0.18s ahead of Petra Vlhova.

Home favourite Mikaela Shiffrin enjoyed a rapturous welcome as she entered the start gate, but the double Olympic champion was always off the pace.

She struggled particularly on the middle of the course and was the slowest of the field, 1.38 seconds adrift of Worley's time.

But after Ramona Siebenhofer moved ahead of Shiffrin into eighth, strong gusts of wind forced racing to be suspended.

They refused to die down and, 25 minutes later, race organisers called off proceedings.

No points will be awarded which means Vlhova and Shiffrin remain joint-top of the overall World Cup standings on 260 points.

Both are due to race again, weather permitting, in the slalom on Sunday with Slovak star Vlhova fresh from last weekend's double in Levi, Finland.