Federica Brignone seals dramatic World Cup win in windy St Moritz

Federica Brignone expertly navigated difficult conditions to win the women's Super G at the FIS Alpine Ski World Cup in St. Moritz, Switzerland, on Sunday (12 December).

The sunny, clear weather was deceiving, with huge winds causing the start of the race to be delayed.

Once the action got underway, the elements proved too much for several athletes. There was one particularly concerning moment when yesterday's winner Lara Gut-Behrami crashed through two layers of safety netting at high speed. This resulted in another delay while medics attended to the Swiss double world champion, who was able to ski down the rest of the course to applause from her home crowd. USA's Isabella Wright was also able to ski away from a significant crash.

After the action resumed, Olympic bronze medallist Brignone completed the testing course in 57.81 to land her first World Cup race of the season.

It was a great day for Italy, with Elena Curtoni taking second place - and her first podium of the season - in 57.92.

Double Olympic gold medallist Mikaela Shiffrin finished third for the second-consecutive day, +0.43 off the winner's time. The American retains the overall lead.

Brignone's compatriot Sofia Goggia could only manage sixth today, but takes the Super G Crystal Globe lead due to Gut-Behrami's failure to finish.

Brignone's 17th World Cup victory means she overtakes Deborah Compagnoni as the most successful female Italian ski racer in history.

"It means a lot. I've been skiing well for a while but it hasn't quite happened for me in the race," she told reporters after. "Yesterday my performance was so-so, so I said today I would give it everything, so that's what I did.

"I was also lucky because of the conditions but I'm really happy to stand here."

"Today the gates were coming faster... and all of my downhill training meant I was good with that. Not everything was perfect, but it was pretty good!"

The World Cup season rolls into Val D'Isere next week.