Canada rugby star Pamphinette Buisa: "Seeing black girls that have braids like me play changed everything"

As a girl born in Canada to Congolese parents, sport was never supposed to be a career option for Pamphinette Buisa. But that all changed after she discovered rugby.

But blessed with natural speed, she was an instant success after picking up the oval-shaped ball.

Just two years later, she was invited to try out for Team Canada’s rugby sevens team for the Nanjing 2014 Youth Olympic Games (YOG). Despite having to move across the country from British Columbia to Quebec in order to pursue her dream, Busia’s mind was made up.

“I was a very stubborn child, so I made a PowerPoint of all the reasons why I should be allowed to go, including my grades and everything, and showed it to my dad at a Tim Hortons restaurant,” the 25-year-old told Olympics.com.

_“_I think it was difficult for my parents because not only did they have to let me go, but in our community a lot of women don’t leave home until they are married.

“A couple days later my parents agreed, but were obviously terrified because there was no guarantee of me succeeding in any of this. I was actually injured at the time and I was literally talking to my dad with my arm in a sling!”