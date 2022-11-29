Select your language
World Rugby Sevens Series in Dubai: Live schedule and how to watch top players

The women's season begins, while Australia's men look to seal a second victory of their 2022/23 campaign. There is all to play for with Paris 2024 Olympic qualifying berths also up for grabs.

The women’s World Rugby Sevens Series will begin with a bang in Dubai, on 2-3 December.

With sunshine and a party atmosphere guaranteed, the Emirate hosts one of the most popular stops on the circuit.

For the men, it’ll be the second event of the season after Australia’s victory in Hong Kong, China.

Every stop on this year's circuit is vital, with Paris 2024 Olympics qualification berths up for grabs.

So without further ado, let’s take a look at the schedule and how to watch the top rugby sevens players in action in the UAE.

Teams to watch

Australia are the team to watch on the women’s side of the draw, having won the 2022 World Cup Commonwealth Games gold over the summer.

Their talisman Charlotte Caslick will once again be tireless on attack and defence, while teammate Maddison Levi, who won Rookie of the Year last season, is a try-scoring machine.

Speaking of which, keep an eye on last year’s top try scorer Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe, who notched 36 tries in the green of Ireland.

Following on from their first leg win in Hong Kong, China, Australia will also be pre-event favourites in the men’s competition.

Captain Fantastic Nick Malouf will have to be at his best if the Aussies are to make it two-from-two.

Keen to knock the log leaders off their perch will be two-time Olympic champions Fiji, who boast the magic feet of Waisea Nacuqu, while 2022 Commonwealth Games champions South Africa will be buoyed by their summer form.

All teams will have to be wary of Ireland too, with last year’s 50-try man Terry Kennedy looking like scoring with every single touch.

Schedule

Women

Friday, 2 November

06:00 - 15:20 CET - Group matches

Friday, 3 November

06:00 - 16:10 CET - Knockout and play-off matches

Men

07:06 - 17:50 CET - Group matches

Friday, 3 November

06:00 - 16:40 CET - Knockout and play-off matches

How to watch Rugby Seven Series in Dubai

The HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series live stream online here and through the official App.

Details on how to watch the action in your territory on TV can be found here.

Paris 2024 qualifying from World Rugby Sevens Series 2023

The top four finishers in both the men’s and women’s competitions at the end of the 2022/23 season will secure an automatic qualification berth for their countries to compete in the rugby sevens tournament at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

READ MORE: How to qualify for Paris 2024 in rugby sevens

