World Rugby Sevens Series in Dubai: Live schedule and how to watch top players

The women’s World Rugby Sevens Series will begin with a bang in Dubai, on 2-3 December.

With sunshine and a party atmosphere guaranteed, the Emirate hosts one of the most popular stops on the circuit.

For the men, it’ll be the second event of the season after Australia’s victory in Hong Kong, China.

Every stop on this year's circuit is vital, with Paris 2024 Olympics qualification berths up for grabs.

So without further ado, let’s take a look at the schedule and how to watch the top rugby sevens players in action in the UAE.