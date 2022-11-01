World Rugby Sevens Series 2023: Preview, schedule, how to watch live as top men's and women's players fight for Paris 2024 berths

The World Rugby Sevens Series 2023 begins with a men’s event in Hong Kong, 4-6 November, and there is plenty to get excited about for this season.

For starters, the top four finishers in both the men’s and women’s competitions will secure an automatic qualification berth for the Paris 2024 Olympics.

In addition, there will be record numbers of legs on the circuit for both men and women.

The women’s series kicks off 2-3 December in Dubai.

Below, look at the key details ahead of this year’s exciting series, including top storylines, stars to watch out for, schedules, Olympic qualifying details, and more.

READ MORE: How to qualify for rugby at Paris 2024.

Hong Kong event begins men's series with “Group of Death”

The men’s series will feature 15 core teams (competing in every event) including Argentina, Australia, Canada, Fiji, France, Great Britain, Ireland, Japan, Kenya, New Zealand, Samoa, South Africa, Spain, USA, and Uruguay.

The core teams compete in a record-equalling 11 rounds, with other nations invited to compete at individual events.

Over 20,000 tickets have been sold for the popular Hong Kong leg, which begins the men's season and returns after a two-year absence due to the pandemic.

Defending series champions Australia will begin in a “Pool of Death” with New Zealand, Samoa, and hosts Hong Kong.

Reigning Olympic and World Cup champions Fiji are the most successful men’s team in Hong Kong, and are going for a sixth-consecutive win in the Asian city.

Meanwhile, 2022 Commonwealth Games gold medallists South Africa will be confident of their chances, having been drawn with newcomers Uruguay.

Fiji won the last Hong Kong sevens men's event in 2019. Picture by 2019 Getty Images

Can anyone catch Australia in the women's series?

The women’s World Rugby Sevens Series begins 2-3 December in Dubai featuring a record seven rounds - an increase of one from 2022.

The core teams are Australia, Brazil, Canada, Fiji, France, Great Britain, Ireland, Japan, New Zealand, Spain, and the USA.

All-conquering Australia are undoubtedly the favourites to defend their series title, having retained the majority of the squad that won World Cup and Commonwealth Games titles in the summer of 2022.

However, they won’t be underestimating the quality of their competition, with Tokyo 2020 Olympic champions New Zealand keen to return to the top of the sport.

Elsewhere, keep an eye out for Fiji. The Pacific islanders won Olympic bronze in Tokyo, and have improved with every performance since, including a third-place finish in last season’s series, and an impressive silver at the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

With Ireland and France boasting some of the game’s best finishers, expect the 22/23 women’s series to be one of the most closely contested ever.

Introducing Great Britain Sevens

Another intriguing subplot to this year’s tournaments is the introduction of Great Britain in the men’s and women’s categories.

While Team GB took part at the Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020 Olympics, the rugby sevens World Series has previously seen England, Scotland and Wales competing as separate nations. The 2022/23 season will be the first time the three nations have combined for .

Northern Irish players will continue to represent Ireland, in keeping with the 15-a-side version of the sport.

Great Britain will make their men's and women's debut in the 2023 World Rugby Sevens Series. Picture by 2016 Getty Images

Men’s players to watch

On the men’s side, where else to start than with Terry Kennedy? The Irish flyer was virtually unplayable at times last year and topped the men’s try-scoring charts with an incredible 50 tries.

Another speedster who will be central to his team’s chances is Buenos Aires 2018 Youth Olympic Games gold medallist Marcos Moneta. The 2021 World Sevens Player of the Year scored 38 tries for Argentina last season despite missing the final round in LA, and has become one of Los Pumas’ most consistent performers.

Australian captain Nick Malouf is a pillar of strength for his team, rarely making mistakes. His aptitude for the unglamorous work on defence enables the fast men to do their job.

Waisea Nacuqu has become one of the most complete players on the circuit. Often seen as Fiji’s unsung hero, his leadership qualities and ability to create something out of nothing deservedly earned him a place in the 2021 Dream Team.

Finally to South Africa’s Zain Davids, who offers something a bit different to the traditional sevens player, but will prove just as entertaining with his bulldozing runs over opposition players and his bone-crunching hits in defence.

Terry Kennedy (R) on the charge for Ireland during the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. Picture by 2021 Getty Images

Women’s players to watch

On the women’s side, expect big things from Maddison Levi in 2023. The Australian won Rookie of the Year last season with her all-heart displays on attack and defence. With a season now under her belt, she will be expected to step up and become a leader.

Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe made sure that Irish players topped both the men’s and women’s try-scoring charts last year, after recording a whopping 36 tries. It was, in fact, the second time she won the accolade, and it’d take a brave person to bet against her setting the series alight once more.

Arguably the greatest women’s sevens player of all time, Charlotte Caslick, will once again be prominent. She made the Dream Team last year off the back of 85 tackles, 27 breaks, 38 offloads and 159 carries, showing just how versatile and vital she is to Australia’s gameplan.

The Fijiana’s great form in recent seasons has been largely centred around the brilliance of Reapi Ulunisau. The half-back is a points machine, and has a habit of scoring exactly when her team needs it most.

Finally, to Seraphine Okemba. The French Olympic silver medallist and World Cup bronze medallist is just as happy running through opposition as she is around them, and subsequently defences are constantly guessing what she will do next.

World Rugby Sevens Series 2022/2023 season schedule and how to watch

Men

4-6 November - Hong Kong (postponed 2022 event)

2-3 December - Dubai, UAE

9-11 December - Cape Town, South Africa

21-22 January - Hamilton, New Zealand

27-29 January - Sydney, Australia

25-26 February - Los Angeles, USA

3-5 March - Vancouver, Canada

31 March - 2 April - Hong Kong (2023 event)

8-9 April - Singapore

12-14 May - Toulouse

20-21 May - London, England

Women

2-3 December - Dubai, UAE

9-11 December - Cape Town, South Africa

21-22 January - Hamilton, New Zealand

27-29 January - Sydney, Australia

3-5 March - Vancouver, Canada

31 March - 2 April - Hong Kong

12-14 May - Toulouse

Events will be televised by World Rugby's TV broadcast partners, and livestreamed on the World Series official app, with highlights also on YouTube. A full list of TV and streaming channels is available here.

Paris 2024 qualifying from World Rugby Sevens Series 2023

The top four finishers in both the men’s and women’s competitions at the end of the 2022/23 season will secure an automatic qualification berth for their countries to compete in the rugby sevens tournament at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

READ MORE: How to qualify for Paris 2024 in rugby sevens