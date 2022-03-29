Pro Swim series in San Antonio: Preview, schedule & how to watch stars including Ledecky and Dressel

USA Swimming giants Katie Ledecky and Caeleb Dressel will head up a star-studded Pro Swim Series meet in San Antonio, Texas, from 30 March - 2 April.

As the last top level long course meet before the World Championships trials for U.S. swimmers in Greensboro, N.C. next month, expect tensions to be high and times to be fast.

The World Championships take place in Budapest, Hungary from 18 June - 3 July.

Below, we take a look at the top storylines and how to follow the action in Texas.

Athletes to watch at Pro Swim series

Where else to start than seven-time Olympic champion Ledecky?

The freestyle specialist will focus on her less-dominant women's 200m and 400m events in Texas, despite also being ranked No. 1 in the nation this year in the 800m and 1500m.

Tokyo 2020 Team USA star Dressel has struggled for pace this season thus far, and will be looking to lay down a statement of intent in the men's 100m butterfly, 50m, 100m and 200m free and 200m IM.

Elsewhere, keep an eye out for red-hot Michael Andrew, who ranks above Dressel this season in both the men's 50m free and 100m butterfly.

Rising star Shaine Casas is also someone Dressel will have his eye on in the 100m fly and the 100m free.

Rio 2016 Olympic gold medallist Lilly King will race in the women's 100m and 200m breaststroke, while reigning 400m IM Olympic champion Chase Kalisz is entered for the 100m breaststroke, 100m and 200m butterfly, 200m breaststroke and 200m IM.

You can see the a full entry list here.

How to watch Ledecky and Dressel in action at Pro Swim series San Antonio

The Olympic Channel is home for the Pro Swim Series in the U.S. and all times below for viewers in the United States are in EST.

Wednesday 30 March 2022: USASwimming.org, 5 p.m.

Thursday: Olympic Channel, 7-8:30 p.m.

Friday: Olympic Channel, 7-8:30 p.m.

Saturday: USASwimming.org, 7 p.m.

Sunday: NBC, 12:30-2 p.m.

More information on how to watch action from the Northside Swim Centre can be found on the USA Swimming website.