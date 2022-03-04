Katie Ledecky crusies, Caeleb Dressel finishes surprise fourth at Pro Swim Series

Team USA stars Katie Ledecky and Lilly King notched early-season victories Thursday (3 March) evening at the Pro Swim Series at the FMC Natatorium in Westmont, Illinois.

The event is an opportunity for a tune-up for many of the top swimmers who have their eyes set on next month's World Championship trials.

Ledecky easily won the 400m freestyle, the event in which she finished runner up at last summer's Tokyo Olympic Games. Her 4:01.30 was more than three seconds faster than Leah Smith, who finished second.

The seven-time Olympic champion entered the event fresh off a move to train at the University of Florida in Gainesville.

"I'm loving it. I'm really loving the training every day, getting to race some of the best in the country and in the world, too, and so, just feeling like I'm getting pushed every day by the coaches and my teammates," Ledecky said of the move on U.S. broadcaster Olympic Channel.

Dressel finishes surprise fourth in 100m free

Reigning 100m free Olympic champion Caeleb Dressel (49.54) finished a surprising fourth in Thursday's 100 free race, a quarter of a second back of winner Shaine Casas (49.29).

"It's exciting, you know, it's the first meet of the year so everybody's a little beat up. I'm excited to race," said Casas. "The transition from being an amateur and now a pro is a good switch for me, and I'm just excited for the future."

Casas is the 2021 short course world champion in men's backstroke.

In the 200m breaststroke, Michael Andrew was victorious with a 59.05 time, while Federico Burdisso (1:57.83) claimed the 200m butterfly title. Marwan Aly ElKamash won the evening's final event, the men's 400m, at 3:50.59.

King holds off Jacoby

The women's 100m breaststroke was a battle of the titans with the event's last two Olympic champions in King and Lydia Jacoby in the field. King got out quick and couldn't be caught. She swam a 1:06.24 to hold off Annie Lazor (1:06.48), while Jacoby finished third at 1:06.87.

"Not too bad. Definitely I think a lot of us feel this way - just not super aware of what was going to happen at this meet just with it being our first long course meet of the season, but I'm pretty happy with that time," said King.

Two-time Olympic medallist Erika Brown took the evening's opening race, the women's 100m free, in 54.13 seconds. Though the season is young, Brown's time is the best so far in 2022. Abbey Weitzeil, who owns four Olympic medals, was second, followed by Olivia Smoliga. The race featured the top four from last summer's U.S. Olympic trials.

"It felt great. I'm just excited to get the opportunity to race this year on in the season," said Brown. "I'm happy with it."

Tokyo 2020 bronze medallist Hali Flickinger won the 200m butterfly, clocking in at 2:06.87. Afterward, Flickinger admitted the time since she won bronze at the Games has been a difficult transition.

"I think everyone on this pool deck pushed and pushed and pushed for five years, and once it's all over, you kind of get back to reality and things start to sink in about how tired and exhausted mentally and physically you are," said Flickinger. "But again, seeing my friends here, is all I need to have this smile on my face."

Wednesday, Ledecky won the 1500m free, where she is Olympic champion, in a time of 15:39.45. Only one other woman participated in the race: Piper Wood Prince who clocked a 17:26.73 time.

Action at the event continues through to Saturday evening. The full list of swimmers can be viewed here.

