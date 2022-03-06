Ledecky in untouchable form as Pro Swim Series Westmont wraps up

Team USA star Katie Ledecky closed out the Pro Swim Series at the FMC Natatorium in Westmont, Illinois with a dominant swim in the 800m freestyle, capping off a week that saw her win both the 400m free and 1500m free events.

The event is an opportunity for a tune-up for many of the top swimmers who have their eyes set on next month's World Championship trials.

The day began with Ledecky cruising to first place in the 800m freestyle with a time of 8:21.81, nearly five seconds ahead of second-place Leah Smith. Egypt's Marwan Aly Elkamash capped off a memorable meet - he won the 400 free and 1500 free - by winning the men's 800m free.

S﻿eventeen-year-old Claire Curzan was just .12 away from her lifetime best in the women's 100m back with a time of 58.94 and she edged Olivia Smoliga (59.53) and Hali Flickinger (59.78). Curzan's night got even better as she won the final women's swim of the meet, the 50m free, as she tallied four total wins in Westmont.

Another swimmer in fine form in Westmont was Michael Andrew,﻿ who built on his 100m butterfly win over Olympic champion and world record holder Caeleb Dressel on Friday (4 March) with victory in the men's 50m free at 21.73.

Two-time individual Rio 2016 gold medallist champion Ryan Murphy won his second race of the meet - he was first in the 200m backstroke, stopping the clock in 1:56.78 - with victory in the 100m back in 53.02.

The future looks bright for USA National Junior Team member Leah Hayes who added to her 200m free win with victory in the 200m IM admitting that "it was a little intimidating to be in front of so many Olympians and renowned swimmers."

In the women's 200m breast final it was Tokyo 2020 bronze medallist Annie Lazor who came out on top to edge two-time gold medallist Lilly King, while Alaska's Lydia Jacoby came in third.

The next stop on the Pro Swim Series will be in San Antonio from 30 March to 2 April.