Michael Andrew seals butterfly win over Caeleb Dressel at Pro Swim Series

Michael Andrew continued his fine form at the Pro Swim series with a 100m butterfly win over Olympic champion and world record holder Caeleb Dressel on Friday (4 March).

Fresh from his 200m breaststroke victory on Thursday, versatile swimmer Andrew - who won medley relay gold at Tokyo 2020 last year - clocked 51.74 seconds at the FMC Natatorium in Westmont, Illinois, 0.03 quicker than second-placed Shaine Casas, and 0.05 ahead of Dressel in third.

It has been a slow start to the season for triple Olympic champion Dressel, who laboured to fourth in the 100m freestyle on Thursday.

The result will give Team USA plenty to think about ahead of next month's World Championship trials in Greensboro, North Carolina, where the top two per individual Olympic event are expected to make the team.

The 100 fly at June's Worlds in Budapest is on the same day as the non-Olympic 50m breaststroke and 50m backstroke events that Andrew swam in 2019.

Elsewhere on Friday, Katie Ledecky skipped the 200m freestyle - an event she failed to make the podium in at Tokyo 2020 - to focus on the 400m individual medley where she placed third.

Olympic bronze medallist Hali Flickinger took an emphatic win in 4:36.46, with Leah Smith (+3.32) beating for Ledecky for second.

Two-time individual Rio 2016 gold medallist champion Ryan Murphy underlined his reputation with victory in the 200m backstroke, stopping the clock in 1:56.78.

Casas was second again with Sam Steward completing the podium.

Finally, Claire Curzan put on a faultless display to win two events in the space of an hour.

The 17-year-old Olympian lowered her 200m backstroke personal best to 2:07.31 before clocking 56.89 to take the 100m butterfly.

Where to watch Ledecky and Dressel in action

The Olympic Channel is the home for the Pro Swim Series.

Live finals coverage continues on Saturday (5 March) at 19:00 EST and, for viewers in the United States, streaming will also be available on NBCSports.com/live and the NBC Sports app.

You can see the full list of swimmers here.