First Pro Swim Series: How to watch Katie Ledecky, Caeleb Dressel and more

It’s time to get back into swim mode and enjoy some of the world’s best swimmers as they return to action in meaningful competition.

Team USA stars Katie Ledecky and Caeleb Dressel, who both recently made the switch to train with coach Anthony Nesty in Florida, will be among the stars competing in the first Pro Swim Series in Westmont, Illinois this week from 2 to 5 March 2022.

The event is an important one on the road to World Championship trials later next month.

Ledecky is scheduled to swim in the 1500m freestyle, 800m freestyle, 400m freestyle. 400m IM and 200m freestyle events, while Dressel is due to compete in the 200m freestyle, 100m freestyle, 100m butterfly and 50m freestyle events.

There are more star swimmers scheduled to compete including Lydia Jacoby, Lilly King and Ryan Murphy. Jacoby and King will feature in the 100m breaststroke, bringing back memories of their thrilling race from Tokyo 2020 in which Jacoby shot to fame and won Alaska's first-ever gold medal in swimming.

The full list of swimmers can be viewed here.

Where to watch Ledecky and Dressel in action

The Olympic Channel will be the home for the Pro Swim Series.

Live finals coverage will take place on Thursday 3 March and Friday 4 March at 19:00 EST, and for viewers in the United States, streaming will also be available on NBCSports.com/live and the NBC Sports app.