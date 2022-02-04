In redemptive skate to open Olympics, Nathan Chen puts U.S. in front in team event

Four years after disappointment at the team stage, reigning and three-time world champion Nathan Chen opened his Olympic Games with a bang.

The 22-year-old American skated into the lead in the figure skating team event at Beijing 2022, scoring a career-best 111.71 in the men's short program to put the U.S. out in front by earning 10 points.

The team event kicked off the first day of skating at the Capital Indoor Stadium in Beijing on Friday (4 February), with the ice dance rhythm dance and pairs short program to follow later in the day.

Chen earned 10 points for his segment-leading skate, set to "La Boheme" by Charles Aznavour, followed by PyeongChang 2018 silver medallist Uno Shoma of Japan - who also skated a personal best to score 105.46 - and the ROC's Mark Kondratiuk (95.81).

The 10-team event will continue on Sunday (6 February) with the women's short program and men's free skate. Only five teams will advance to the free skating portion - with the ROC favoured to win the gold.

See a full primer on the team event here.

The U.S. lead with 10 points, followed by Japan with nine and the ROC with eight.

Morisi Kvitelashvili skated into fourth for Georgia (seven points), while Daniel Grassl of Italy placed fifth (six points).

Chen's score was just 0.11 off the world record, a 111.82, set by Hanyu Yuzuru at Four Continents in 2020.

Football first, then world-class skating

Known to be an avid basketball fan, Chen was spotted rink side pre-competition with an American football loosening up for his skate.

On the ice, his short program was technically sound: He hit a quadruple flip to open, then a triple Axel before going for a quad Lutz-triple toe combination, all of which earned positive GOEs (Grades of Execution). Chen led the day on program components, as well, with a 47.86 - a point higher than Uno.

"I'm happy with the way that it went today," he told reporters. "And overall, my goal is just to enjoy this experience as much as I can. I already feel so honoured just to be able to be here at a second Olympics. As much as I can, I'm trying to remember everything and be able to have an experience to look back on and really enjoy."

And that football-throwing pre-skate?

"As soon as I brought that out, [Canada's] Roman Sadovsky was like, 'Oh man, that's the most American thing I've seen,'" Chen said, laughing. "But no, it's been fun to have that. My trainer is a big sports guy himself. It's nice to be able to have someone to throw the football around with. I got a game ball for Christmas, so I started throwing it around a lot more."

Uno, who like Chen is at his second Games, soared to a quad flip to start, as well, then a quad toe-triple toe and triple Axel in his "Oboe Concerto" short. He is without coach Stephane Lambiel in Beijing, the Torino 2006 silver medallist, who tested positive for Covid-19 prior to leaving for the Games from Switzerland.

"These Games, I feel really at ease. I was calm before the skate so I’m pleased with my mindset," said Uno, who is 24. "As I’ve said before, there aren’t too many competitions bigger than the nationals and this is one of them. The intense atmosphere, you can’t beat this."

Kondratiuk, just 18, has had a breakout last few weeks, winning nationals and making his Olympic debut. He held on for a quad toe to start, then did the same on a triple Axel. He hit a quad Salchow-triple toe combination.