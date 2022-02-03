Olympic figure skating team event: Four things to watch out for

For a third Olympic Winter Games, the figure skating team event is back.

Added to the Olympic programme at Sochi 2014, the event nearly doubles the amount of skating that fans get to enjoy during the Games.

It was in 2014 that the ROC squad captured gold in front of the home crowd, while Canada are the reigning champions after victory at PyeongChang 2018.

The team event kicks off on Friday (4 February) inside the Capital Indoor Stadium in Beijing, with the men's short program, the ice dance rhythm dance and the pairs short program.

Reigning world champions Nathan Chen (USA) and Anastasia Mishina/Aleksandr Galliamov as well as Victoria Sinitsina/Nikita Katsalapov (both ROC) are due out on Olympic ice on Friday.

Here are four things to know about the figure skating team event at Beijing 2022.

Olympic figure skating team event - explained

The figure skating team event features 10 nations competing head-to-head in two segments: the short program and the free skate.

Only the top five teams from the short will advance to the free, with all four disciplines - men, women, pairs and ice dance - competing in each segment.

The 10 teams set to compete are: Canada, China, Czech Republic, Georgia, Germany, Italy, Japan, ROC, Ukraine and the United States.

In the qualification phase, a man, an ice dance couple, a pair and a woman will present their short program to earn points for their nation - or "team". The skater in first place earns 10 points, second place nine points, third place eight points and so on.

In the free skate - featuring just five teams - a man, a pair, an ice dance couple and a woman perform their free program.

Nations are allowed to change (substitute) up to two athletes (or duos) – if they have more than one in each discipline – between the short program and the free skate.

The scoring system is the same in the finals with the top skater or team earning 10 points down to six points for fifth place.

The team which earns most points in all events will be crowned Olympic champion.

Who are the favourites? ROC stands out

It's hard to look past the ROC as favourites with three of the four world champions set to skate for the same team.

Along with the aforementioned Mishina/Galliamov (pairs) and Sinitsina/Katsalapov (dance), Anna Shcherbakova won the women's single title at the 2021 Worlds.

She, however, is not guaranteed a spot in the team event as the current world record holder is her training partner Kamila Valieva.

The 15-year-old has been unstoppable in her senior international debut season and comfortably beat Shcherbakova in last month's European Championships.

While ROC lost world medallist Mikhail Kolyada prior to the Games, their strength in the women's, pairs and ice dance disciplines make the team the standout favourite for a second gold in three Olympic stagings of the team event.

Also look out for the United States led by Chen and strong ice dance duos in Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue (rhythm dance) and Madison Chock and Evan Bates (expected to skate the free dance).

Who could surprise for a medal? All eyes are on Japan, which has been a strong singles skating nation for a couple of generations but boasts strong duos in pairs (Riku Miura and Kihara Ryuichi) as well as ice dance (Komatsubara Misato and Koleto Tim).

Don't sleep on: Italy, Germany and reigning champs Canada.

Skaters to watch: Nathan Chen, Kamila Valieva lead the pack

Because the team event is based on a nation's overall standing, not every top skater in the world is set to participate. For example: four-time world champion ice dancers Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron won't make it out onto Olympic ice until the individual event.

Additionally, reigning and two-time Olympic champion Hanyu Yuzuru of Japan is said to be sitting out the team event to focus on singles where he'll attempt to win a third gold - as well as land what would be a historic quadruple Axel.

That said, Chen will feature in Friday's line-up along with Japan's 2018 silver medallist Uno Shoma who is likely to be joined by teammate Kagiyama Yuma in the free skate.

The women's short and free skate line-ups have yet to be revealed, but Valieva will likely skate one segment with either Shcherbakova or Alexandra Trusova to skate the other.

Home heroes Sui Wenjing and Han Cong will skate for China in the pairs' short program, while Sakamoto Kaori of Japan should feature, as well.

How to watch: Team event schedule

The team event is set to kick off on Friday (4 February) and is held over three days: Friday, Sunday and Monday.

The men are set to finish first (on Sunday), with their individual event underway on Tuesday. The full Olympic figure skating schedule can be found here.

Friday, 4 February

9:55 - Team Event - Men Single Skating - Short Program

11:35 - Team Event - Ice Dance - Rhythm Dance

13:15 - Team Event - Pair Skating - Short Program

Sunday, 6 February

9:30 - Team Event - Women Single Skating - Short Program

11:50 - Team Event - Men Single Skating - Free Skating

Monday, 7 February

9:15 - Team Event - Pair Skating - Free Skating

10:30 - Team Event - Ice Dance - Free Dance

11:35 - Team Event - Women Single Skating - Free Skating