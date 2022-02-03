Olympic figure skating team event: See who is set to skate on Day 1

After 1,443 days, Olympic figure skating is back.

The sport kicks off at the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022 on Friday (4 February) with the team event, with the men's short program, rhythm dance and pair skating short program underway at the Capital Indoor Stadium.

For the third time since its inaugural Games at Sochi 2014, the team event pits 10 nations head-to-head in a points-based team event. Canada, the reigning champions, are joined by favourites the ROC, as well as host China, the Czech Republic, Georgia, Germany, Italy, Japan, Ukraine and the U.S.

The top five point-getters will be compete in a free skate segment. You can see a full schedule here - and below.

Reigning and three-time world champion Nathan Chen will lead the Americans on day one, while fellow reigning world champs Anastasia Mishina and Aleksandr Galliamov (pairs) and Victoria Sinitsina and Nikita Katsalapov (ice dance) have been selected for the ROC. Uno Shoma will represent Japan as superstar Hanyu Yuzuru is saving himself for the men's singles competition. See the full roster of skaters below.

The women's short program and men's free take place on Sunday (6 February), while the event concludes on Monday (7 February), pairs free skate, free dance and women's free.

The individual events are set to follow, kicking off with the men on Tuesday (8 February).

Figure skating team event: Who is skating on Day 1

Canada (2018 champions; silver - 2014)

Men: Roman Sadovsky

Ice dance: Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier

Pairs: Kirsten Moore-Towers and Michael Marinaro

China

Men: Jin Boyang

Ice dance: Wang Shiyue and Liu Xinyu

Pairs: Sui Wenjing and Han Cong

Czech Republic

Men: Michal Brezina

Ice dance: Natalie Taschlerova and Filip Taschler

Pairs: Jelizaveta Zukova and Martin Bidar

Georgia

Men: Morisi Kvitelashvili

Ice dance: Maria Kazakova and Georgy Reviya

Pairs: Karina Safina and Luka Berulava

Germany

Men: Paul Fentz

Ice dance: Katharina Müller and Tim Dieck

Pairs: *No team entered*

Italy

Men: Daniel Grassl

Ice dance: Charlene Guignard and Marco Fabbri

Pairs: Nicole Della Monica and Matteo Guarise

Japan

Men: Uno Shoma

Ice dance: Komatsubara Misato and Koleto Tim

Pairs: Riku Miura and Kihara Ryuichi

ROC (2014 champions; silver - 2018)

Men: Mark Kondratiuk

Ice dance: Victoria Sinitsina and Nikita Katsalapov

Pairs: Anastasia Mishina and Aleksandr Galliamov

Ukraine

Men: *No skater entered*

Ice dance: Oleksandra Nazarova and Maksym Nikitin

Pairs: Sofiia Holichenko and Artem Darenskyi

USA (bronze - 2014, 2018)

Men: Nathan Chen

Ice dance: Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue

Pairs: Alexa Knierim and Brandon Frazier

Schedule - 4 February

Friday marks day one of three for the team event, followed by more skating on Sunday and Monday. The men are set to be the first individual event, scheduled to begin on Tuesday.

See the full Olympic figure skating schedule here.

9:55 Team Event - Men Single Skating - Short Program

11:35 Team Event - Ice Dance - Rhythm Dance

13:15 Team Event - Pair Skating - Short Program