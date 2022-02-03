Olympic figure skating team event: See who is set to skate on Day 1
The team lists for the men's and pair skating short programs are set, as well as the rhythm dance as the Olympic team event gets underway on Friday (4 February). See the full rosters, schedule and more.
After 1,443 days, Olympic figure skating is back.
The sport kicks off at the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022 on Friday (4 February) with the team event, with the men's short program, rhythm dance and pair skating short program underway at the Capital Indoor Stadium.
For the third time since its inaugural Games at Sochi 2014, the team event pits 10 nations head-to-head in a points-based team event. Canada, the reigning champions, are joined by favourites the ROC, as well as host China, the Czech Republic, Georgia, Germany, Italy, Japan, Ukraine and the U.S.
The top five point-getters will be compete in a free skate segment. You can see a full schedule here - and below.
Reigning and three-time world champion Nathan Chen will lead the Americans on day one, while fellow reigning world champs Anastasia Mishina and Aleksandr Galliamov (pairs) and Victoria Sinitsina and Nikita Katsalapov (ice dance) have been selected for the ROC. Uno Shoma will represent Japan as superstar Hanyu Yuzuru is saving himself for the men's singles competition. See the full roster of skaters below.
The women's short program and men's free take place on Sunday (6 February), while the event concludes on Monday (7 February), pairs free skate, free dance and women's free.
The individual events are set to follow, kicking off with the men on Tuesday (8 February).
Figure skating team event: Who is skating on Day 1
Canada (2018 champions; silver - 2014)
Men: Roman Sadovsky
Ice dance: Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier
Pairs: Kirsten Moore-Towers and Michael Marinaro
China
Men: Jin Boyang
Ice dance: Wang Shiyue and Liu Xinyu
Pairs: Sui Wenjing and Han Cong
Czech Republic
Men: Michal Brezina
Ice dance: Natalie Taschlerova and Filip Taschler
Pairs: Jelizaveta Zukova and Martin Bidar
Georgia
Men: Morisi Kvitelashvili
Ice dance: Maria Kazakova and Georgy Reviya
Pairs: Karina Safina and Luka Berulava
Germany
Men: Paul Fentz
Ice dance: Katharina Müller and Tim Dieck
Pairs: *No team entered*
Italy
Men: Daniel Grassl
Ice dance: Charlene Guignard and Marco Fabbri
Pairs: Nicole Della Monica and Matteo Guarise
Japan
Men: Uno Shoma
Ice dance: Komatsubara Misato and Koleto Tim
Pairs: Riku Miura and Kihara Ryuichi
ROC (2014 champions; silver - 2018)
Men: Mark Kondratiuk
Ice dance: Victoria Sinitsina and Nikita Katsalapov
Pairs: Anastasia Mishina and Aleksandr Galliamov
Ukraine
Men: *No skater entered*
Ice dance: Oleksandra Nazarova and Maksym Nikitin
Pairs: Sofiia Holichenko and Artem Darenskyi
USA (bronze - 2014, 2018)
Men: Nathan Chen
Ice dance: Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue
Pairs: Alexa Knierim and Brandon Frazier
Schedule - 4 February
Friday marks day one of three for the team event, followed by more skating on Sunday and Monday. The men are set to be the first individual event, scheduled to begin on Tuesday.
See the full Olympic figure skating schedule here.
9:55 Team Event - Men Single Skating - Short Program
11:35 Team Event - Ice Dance - Rhythm Dance
13:15 Team Event - Pair Skating - Short Program