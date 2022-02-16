Medals update: Norway win gold in Beijing 2022 cross-country skiing men’s team sprint classic

Superstar cross-country skier, Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo stormed into the lead when it mattered in a tactically perfect race winning gold alongside teammate Erik Valnes in the men's cross-country skiing sprint classic. The pair finished in a time of 19:22.99 at the Zhangjiakou National Cross-Country Skiing Centre on Wednesday (16 February) after Klaebo took the lead in the final throes of the race.

The duo out-thought and out-paced Finland's Iivo Niskanen and Joni Maki who were delighted to claim silver in a time of 19:25.45. Niskanen would have been doubly pleased to have grabbed a medal after sister Kerttu Niskanen missed out on a medal earlier in the day in the women's event, coming fourth.

A tired-looking ROC claimed bronze despite Alexander Bolshunov pushing hard on each of his laps, to try and break free but Norway were wise to it with Bolshunov’s compatriot Alexander Terentev unable to keep the break when it came to his turn. The twosome finished third in a time of 19:27.28.

More to follow…