Medals update: Germany win thrilling Olympic gold in cross-country skiing women’s team sprint classic

Germany have been crowned Olympic champions in the cross-country skiing women's team sprint classic after a nail-biting finish at the Zhangjiakou National Cross-Country Skiing Centre.

The German pair Katharina Hennig and Victoria Carl pushed hardest, beating Sweden's Jonna Sundling and Maja Dahlqvist, who won silver, and ROC's bronze medallists Yuliya Stupak and Natalia Nepryaeva.

In a race where the lead changed hands multiple times, it was the German duo who dug deepest, finishing the gruelling race in 22:09.85, just 0.17 seconds faster than the second-placed Swedes. Less than a second separated the three podium finishers.

The USA's reigning team sprint gold medallist Jessie Diggins, racing alongside teammate Rosie Brennan, finished the race in fifth. She has one last chance to add to her medal tally in 20 February's women’s 30km mass start free.

Cross-country skiing women's team sprint classic results:

Gold: Germany 22:09.85

Silver: Sweden 22:10.02

Bronze: ROC 22:10.56

More to follow...