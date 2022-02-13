Medals update: ROC take gold in Beijing 2022 men's cross-country skiing 4x10km relay 

ROC have been crowned Olympic champions in the men's cross-country skiing 4x10km relay, finishing the gruelling race in 1:54:50.7.

The team, made up of Alexander Bolshunov, Alexey Chervotkin, Denis Spitsov and Sergey Ustiugov - won ROC's seventh medal in cross-country for these Games - coming home ahead of Norway (1:54:50.7) who won the silver and France who finished in 1:56:07.1 to take the bronze.

The result of the race was the third gold medal ROC cross-country athletes have won at the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022, with reigning Olympic champions Norway unable to mount a challenge to their dominance.

Bolshunov, Chervotkin and Spitsov, who were all part of the team that won silver in the same event at PyeongChang 2018, now have Olympic gold medals to their name. They are joined on the podium by Ustiugov, whose last appearance at the Games was at Sochi 2014.

More to follow...