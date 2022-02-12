Medals update: ROC wins thrilling gold in Beijing 2022 cross-country skiing relay

In a thrilling race the ROC claimed gold at the Zhangjiakou National Cross-Country Skiing Centre with the ecstatic German team holding on for silver after leading for much of the race.

Despite clawing back the big gap opened up by the top two in the second lap of four, a battling Sweden and Finland saw the Swedes claim a bronze medal.

Norway were out of it early on after a fall in the first lap by Tiril Weng, a huge disappointment for the nation who won both women’s and men’s relay titles at Olympic Winter Games PyeongChang 2018 and were looking to become the first team since 1998 to win both titles at consecutive Games in this discipline.

A bold move by ROC's Yuliya Stupak in the first leg to push a hard pace put the pressure on the big names and, after Norway's tumble, must have felt good for the gold heading into the second lap with only Germany keeping pace.

However, Germany – who had last won the title 20 years ago – kept with them courtesy of Victoria Carl and Katharina Hennig and were even five seconds ahead of ROC coming into the final leg. Veronika Stepanova, who in December had anchored the Russian women's team to their first World Cup relay victory since 2004, stepped it up to surge ahead to win gold, 18 seconds ahead of the Germans. But Sofie Krehl managed to hang on ahead of a fast-closing Sweden and Finland.

After the race, Stepanova said: "Of course, it is a special day. It was really tough because we have a win in the World Cup, and a lot of people know we can win, so they say, 'You must win, you must win'. So I am like, 'OK, we need a good result', and I do what I can do."

Sweden's Jonna Sundling, who has already won the sprint at Beijing 2022, with teammate Maja Dahlqvist finishing second, kept ahead of Finland's Krista Parmakoski, herself a five-time Olympic medallist, including bronze at Beijing 2022 in the 10km classical race.

Eight nations have now won medals at the cross-country arena so far, distributing the medals further afield than is usually the case in cross-country skiing.

Results

1 ROC 53:41.0

2 Germany 53:59.2

3 Sweden 54:01.7

The next cross-country race is on Sunday 13 February with the men's 4 x 10km relay.