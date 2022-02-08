Medals update: Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo takes gold in Beijing 2022 men's cross-country sprint 

Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo won gold in the first men's sprint race of the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022, which took place Tuesday (8 February) at the Zhangjiakou National Cross-Country Skiing Centre.

The Norwegian set a time of 2:58.06 to take the Olympic title, with Italy's Federico Pellegrino following close behind in 2:58.32 to win silver and ROC's Alexander Terentev third (2:59.37).

Klaebo, who has won a medal in every World Cup race he has ever competed in (six golds and one bronze) was in top form heading into Beijing. However, with the pressure of an Olympic final beckoning, it remained to be seen whether he would turn that form into gold.

When the race began, all questions were answered as the 25-year-old sped to the front to establish a lead he would never relinquish. Second-placed Pelligrino added another Olympic silver medal to his collection, having won the same colour medal in the same event at PyeongChang 2018. The 22-year-old Terentev rounded out the podium. finishing ahead of Finland's Joni Maki.

The next cross-country skiing event takes place Thursday (10 February) with the women’s 10km classic. The men’s 15km classic, is on Friday (11 February).