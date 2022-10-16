National Open Athletics Championships 2022: Tajinderpal Singh Toor wins gold; Hima Das suffers injury

Olympian Tajinderpal Singh Toor won a gold medal in men’s shot put at the National Open Athletics Championships 2022 in Bengaluru on Sunday.

Tajinderpal Singh Toor, whose personal best of 21.49m is both India’s national record and the Asian record, logged 20.68m with his first attempt, which was enough to earn him top podium at the Kanteerava Stadium.

Karanveer Singh, with 20.10m, and Inderjeet Singh, with 18.48m, finished with the silver and bronze medals, respectively.

Meanwhile, it was a disappointing day in office for Indian sprinter Hima Das in the women’s 100m as the Assam runner came in last in an eight-woman field after seemingly suffering from a sprain midway through her race.

With Dutee Chand and Jyothi Yarraji sitting out the meet in Bengaluru, Odisha's Srabani Nanda, a former South Asian Games champion in the 200m, clocked 11.55s to pocket the gold.

Railways’ Himashree Roy (11.56s) and Tamil Nadu’s Archana S Suseendran (11.58s) settled the podium places in a tight-race.

The men’s 100m crown, meanwhile, went to V K Elakkiyadasan, who ran an impressive 10.37s - nine-hundredths slower than his personal best. Amlan Borgohain, the men’s 100m national record holder, didn’t compete at the event.

Men’s pole vaulter Prashant Singh Kanhiya, meanwhile, made an impressive return to the track after missing from action since the inter-university in January. He cleared 5.15m, a new meet record, to beat favourite Siva Subramaniam to gold.

Prashant Singh Kanhiya also attempted to clear 5.32m in Bengaluru today, which would have seen him create a new national record but failed.

National Open Athletics Championships 2022 results: Sunday, October 16

The results (finals)

Men’s pole vault: 1. Prashant Singh Kanhiya (Railways - 5.15m), 2. Siva Subramaniam (Services - 5.00m), 3.Shekhar Kumar Pandet (Uttar Pradesh - 5.00m)

Men’s 100m: 1. V K Elakkiyadasan (Railways - 10.37s), 2. Harjit Singh (Services - 10.52s), 3. Siva Kumar B (Railways - 10.54s)

Women’s 100m: 1. Srabani Nanda (Odisha - 11.55s), 2. Himashree Roy (Railways - 11.56s), 3. Archana S Suseendran (Tamil Nadu - 11.58s)

Women’s 400m: 1. Subha Venkatesan (Tamil Nadu - 52.67s), 2. Sonia Baishya (Railways - 53.38s), 3. Dandi Jyothika Sri (Andhra Pradesh - 53.43s)

Men’s 400m: 1. Rajesh Ramesh (Railways - 46.63s), 2. Ayush Dabas (Railways - 46.86s), 3. Nihal Joel W (Karnataka - 47.03s)

Men’s long jump: 1. Yugant Shekhar Singh (Railways - 7.59m), 2. Mohammed Asief K (Kerala - 7.57m), 3. Arya S (Karnataka - 7.49m)

Men’s shot put: 1. Tajinderpal Singh Toor (Services - 20.68m), 2. Karanveer Singh (Railways - 20.10m), 3. Inderjeet Singh (Haryana - 18.48m)

Men’s 1500m: 1. Parvej Khan (Services - 3:46.41), 2. Abhishek Singh Thakur (Madhya Pradesh - 3:46.43), 3. Ritesh Ohre (Madhya Pradesh - 3:46.43)

Women’s 1500m: 1. KM Deeksha (Madhya Pradesh - 4:23.03), 2. Ankita (Railways - 4:23.25), 3. Lili Das (West Bengal - 4:23.91)

Women’s 800m heptathlon: 1. Swapna Barman (Railways - 5798 points), 2. Sowmiya Murugan (Railways - 5393 points), 3. Sonu Kumari (Railways - 5132 points)