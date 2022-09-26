National Games 2022, live streaming: Watch India’s top athletes in action - full schedule 

The National Games 2022, India’s homespun Olympic-style multi-sport event, officially starts in Gujarat on Tuesday. The state will be hosting the National Games for the first time as the prestigious event marks its return after a gap of seven years.

The 36th National Games was to be organised in Goa in 2020 but was postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The National Games in Gujarat will be held in six cities - Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, Surat, Vadodara, Rajkot and Bhavnagar. Only the track cycling events will be held outside the state in New Delhi.

The National Games were first held in Lahore, undivided India, in 1924 and were known as the Indian Olympic Games until 1938. Over 7,000 athletes, including Olympians and international medallists, will feature in 36 sports which include both indoor and outdoor competitions. Watch live streaming of the National Games 2022.

Kho kho, yogasana and mallakhamb will make their National Games debut. Athletes from 28 States and eight Union Territories will be seen in action at the Games, which concludes on October 12.

The table tennis events at the National Games 2022 were held early as the dates clashed with the World Table Tennis Championships in China from September 30.

Although Olympic medallists Neeraj Chopra, PV Sindhu and Bajrang Punia will be missing as they recover from injuries, there will be no dearth of stars at the National Games.

Tokyo 2020 silver medal-winning weightlifter Mirabai Chanu (Manipur) and bronze medallist boxer Lovlina Borgohain (Assam) will be among the biggest names competing at the National Games.

Olympian Srihari Nataraj, who holds the Indian national record in 50m, 100m, and 200m backstroke events, will represent Karnataka in the swimming competitions.

India’s national record holders Dutee Chand (women’s 100m), Hima Das (women’s 400m), Amlan Borgohain (men’s 100m and 200m), Murali Sreeshankar (men’s long jump), Annu Rani (women’s javelin throw), Jyothi Yarraji (women’s 100mH) will headline the track and field competition in Gujarat.

Odisha’s Dutee Chand won the women’s 100m event at the 2015 National Games held in Kerala.

The badminton competition will see world championships bronze medallist Lakshya Sen (Uttarakhand) and Thomas Cup-winning team-mate HS Prannoy (Kerala) in action.

Assamese boxer Shiva Thapa, a former Asian champion, women’s pistol shooter Manu Bhaker, a Youth Olympic Games gold medallist, former world No. 1 men’s recurve archer Atanu Das (West Bengal) and Olympian Praveen Jadhav (Maharashtra) are also slated to compete.

At the last edition in 2015, Kerala’s Sajan Prakash emerged as the top athlete with eight medals including six gold and two silver in swimming events.

Services led the overall medals tally with 91 golds (159 medals overall) ahead of Kerala and Haryana.

Where to watch National Games 2022 live in India

The National Games 2022 will be telecast live on the DD Sports TV channel in India. Live streaming and highlights can be watched on the Prasar Bharati Sports YouTube channel.

National Games sports

Aquatics, archery, athletics, badminton, basketball, boxing, canoeing & kayaking, cycling, fencing, football, gymnastics, golf, handball, hockey, judo, kabaddi, kho-kho, lawn bowls, mallakhamb, netball, roller skating, rowing, rugby 7s, shooting, softball, soft tennis, squash, table tennis, taekwondo, tennis, triathlon, volleyball, weightlifting, wrestling, wushu, yogasana

National Games 2022 schedule and venues

Table Tennis: September 20-September 24 (Surat)

Kabaddi: September 26-October 1 (Ahmedabad)

Lawn Bowls: September 26-October 3 (Ahmedabad)

Netball: September 26-September 30 (Bhavnagar)

Rugby 7s: September 28-September 30 (Ahmedabad)

Tennis: September 29-October 5 (Ahmedabad)

Archery: September 30-October 6 (Ahmedabad)

Kho Kho: September 30-October 4 (Ahmedabad)

Rowing: September 30-October 3 (Ahmedabad)

Roller Sports: September 30-October 2 (Ahmedabad)

Shooting (Shotgun): September 30-October 7 (Ahmedabad)

Weightlifting: September 30-October 4 (Gandhinagar)

Fencing: September 30-October 4 (Gandhinagar)

Gymnastics: September 30- October 4 (Vadodara)

Wrestling: September 30-October 2 (Gandhinagar)

Athletics: September 30-October 4 (Gandhinagar)

Basketball 3x3: October 1-October 3 (Bhavnagar)

Basketball 5x5: October 1-October 6 (Bhavnagar)

Cycling (Track): October 1-October 4 (Delhi)

Badminton: October 1-October 6 (Surat)

Squash: October 1-October 5 (Gandhinagar)

Football (W): October 1-October 10 (Ahmedabad)

Football (M): October 2- October 11 (Ahmedabad)

Aquatics: October 2-October 8 (Rajkot)

Hockey: October 2-October 11 (Rajkot)

Boxing: October 5- October 12 (Gandhinagar)

Yogasana: October 6-October 11 (Ahmedabad)

Golf: October 6-October 9 (Ahmedabad)

Beach Volleyball: October 6-October 9 (Surat)

Mallakhamb: October 7-October 11 (Ahmedabad)

Soft Tennis: October 7-October 11 (Ahmedabad)

Judo: October 7- October 11 (Gandhinagar)

Soft Ball: October 7-October 11 (Gandhinagar)

Canoeing: October 8-October 11 (Ahmedabad)

Cycling (Road): October 8-October 9 (Gandhinagar)

Wushu: October 8-October 11 (Gandhinagar)

Triathlon: October 9-October 11 (Gandhinagar)

Volleyball: October 8-October 12 (Bhavnagar)