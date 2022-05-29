Srihari Nataraj, Richa Mishra among best - full list of Indian swimming national records

It’s an exciting time to be a swimmer in India. For a discipline that has often struggled to establish itself in the sporting ecosystem of the country, recent exploits by Sajan Prakash and Srihari Nataraj have given it some rare headlines.

Both Prakash and Nataraj achieved direct qualification for the Tokyo Olympics, a feat never achieved by any Indian swimmer before.

While making the Tokyo cut is undoubtedly their biggest achievement till date; the swimmers -- and a few others -- have impressed in the past as well, setting national records at will.

Sajan Prakash holds the Indian swimming records in men’s 200m butterfly, 200m freestyle and the 200m individual medley.

At the 2021 Sette Colli Trophy in Italy, not only did Sajan Prakash manage to set a new national record in the 200m butterfly -- an effort that helped him achieve the Olympic Qualification Time (OQT) for Tokyo 2020 -- but also rewrote the Indian record in 200m freestyle.

Sajan Prakash’s national record in the 200m individual medley, meanwhile, came at the 2018 Senior National Aquatic Championships.

Srihari Nataraj, who competed in 100m backstroke at Tokyo 2020, dominates the backstroke events in India.

He holds the men’s national record in all three backstroke categories (50m, 100m and 200m), with his latest coming in the 100m at the 2021 Sette Colli Trophy.

Asian Games bronze medallist, Sandeep Sejwal, meanwhile, is the best breastroker in India. He holds the national mark in the 50m, 100m and the 200m races for the stroke.

Among women, Maana Patel -- India’s third entrant for Tokyo 2020 through universality quota -- holds the national marks in the 50m, 100m and the 200m backstroke races.

Delhi’s Richa Mishra has as many as five Indian swimming records under her name -- the most by a swimmer, be it in men’s or women’s.

The Delhi swimmer has the best timing by an Indian in the 400m and 800m freestyle, 200m butterfly, and 200m and 400m individual medley.

Richa Mishra's national mark in the 200m butterfly is the long sanding national swimming record in India. The veteran swimmer clocked 2:18.66 in the event at the 2007 Asian Age Group Championships.

List of Indian swimming records

Time format - minutes: seconds. microseconds (MM:SS:MS)

Men Event Name Time Competition 50m freestyle Vidhawal Khade 22.43 2018 Asian Games 100m freestyle Virdhawal Khade 49.47 2008 Commonwealth Youth Games 200m freestyle Sajan Prakash 1:49.73 2021 Sette Colli Trophy 400m freestyle Kushagra Rawat 3:52.75 2020 NSW State Championships 800m freestyle Advait Page 8:00.76 2019 Singaporean Championships 1500m freestyle Advait Page 15:23.66 2021 Fran Crippen Swim Meet of Champions 50m backstroke Srihari Nataraj 25.18 2021 Belgrade Trophy 100m backstroke Srihari Nataraj 53.77 2021 Sette Colli Trophy 200m backstroke Srihari Nataraj 2:01.70 2019 FINA World Junior Swimming Championships 50m breaststroke Sandeep Sejwal 27.59 2018 Singapore Championships 100m breaststroke Sandeep Sejwal 1:00.97 2009 Asian Age Group Championships 200m breaststroke Sandeep Sejwal 2:12.02 2009 Asian Age Group Championships 50m butterfly Virdhawal Khade 24.09 2018 Asian Games 100m butterfly Virdhawal Khade 52.77 2009 Asian Age Group Championships 200m butterfy Sajan Prakash 1:56.38 2021 Sette Colli Trophy 200m individual medley Sajan Prakash 2:05.83 2018 Senior National Aquatics Championships 400m individual medley Advait Page 4:27.41 2021 Southern Zone South Sectional Championships 4x100m freestyle relay Srihari Nataraj, S Anilkumar, Sajan Prakash, Virdhawal Khade 3:23.72 2019 Asian Age Group Championships 4x200m freestyle relay Aaron D’Souza, Sajan Prakash, Neil Contractor, Saurabh Sangvekar 7:34.50 2014 Asian Games 4x100m medley relay Srihari Nataraj, Sandeep Sejwal, Sajan Prakash, Aaron D'Souza 3:44.94 2018 Asian Games

Women Event Name Time Competition 50m freestyle Shikha Tandon 26.37 2008 Malaysia Open 100m freestyle Kenisha Gupta 57.35 2021 Sette Colli Trophy 200m freestyle Shivani Kataria 2:04.34 2015 Asian Age Group Championships 400m freestyle Richa Mishra 4:25.76 2011 Senior National Aquatics Championships 800m freestyle Richa Mishra 9:06.31 2011 Senior National Aquatics Championships 1500m freestyle Malavika Vishwanath 17:32.85 2015 FINA World Junior Swimming Championships 50m backstroke Maana Patel 29.30 2015 Asian Age Group Championships 100m backstroke Maana Patel 1:03.69 2022 Mare Nostrum Canet 200m backstroke Maana Patel 2:19.30 2015 Senior National Aquatics Championships 50m breaststroke Chahat Arora 33.62 2021 Senior National Aquatics Championships 100m breaststroke Chahat Arora 1:14.42 2020 Thailand Open 200m breaststroke Saloni Dalal 2:41.88 2018 Senior National Aquatics Championships 50m butterfly Divya Satija 28.33 2019 Senior National Aquatics Championships 100m butterfly Arhatha Maghavi 1:03.24 2009 Senior National Aquatics Championships 200m butterfly Richa Mishra 2:18.66 2007 Asian Age Group Championships 200m individual medley Richa Mishra 2:23.62 2010 Senior National Aquatics Championships 400m individual medley Richa Mishra 4:59.17 2018 Senior National Aquatics Championships 4x100m freesyle relay Rujuta Khade, Maana Patel, Divya Satija, Shivani Kataria 4:00.76 2019 Asian Age Group Championships 4x200m freestyle relay Shivangi Sarma, Swarna Harith, Kenisha Gupta, Khushi Dinesh 8:53.73 2019 Asian Age Group Championships 4x100m medley relay Maana Patel, Chahat Arora, Divya Satija, Shivani Kataria 4:26.69 2019 Asian Age Group Championships