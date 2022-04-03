National Federation Cup athletics: Jeswin Aldrin, Dutee Chand win gold medals

India’s ace sprinter Dutee Chand won a gold medal in the women’s 100m sprint while Murali Sreeshankar was pipped by Jeswin Aldrin for the top spot in men’s long jump at the National Federation Cup Senior Athletics 2022 in Kozhikode on Sunday.

In the men’s long jump, Tamil Nadu’s Jeswin Aldrin pulled off a massive 8.37m jump to win the gold medal. However, it won’t be counted as a national record as the wind speed read +4.1m/s at the time of the jump. Tailing wind speeds cannot exceed +2.0m/s for an effort to count as national, continental or world records.

Tokyo Olympian Murali Sreeshankar, who jumped 8.36m at the meet, surpassed his own national record of 8.26m and won silver. The wind speed reading during Sreshankar’s jump was +1.54m/s. Muhammed Anees Yahiya, with an effort of 8.06m, finished third.

Both Jeswin Aldrin and Murali Sreeshankar came into the Federation Cup on the back of recent wins at Indian Grand Prix 1 and India Open Jumps meet, respectively.

Their jumps also helped them breach the qualifying standards (8.22m) for the World Athletics Championships 2022.

In the 100m women’s dash, Dutee Chand, who is the national record holder in the women’s 100m, won the race in 11.49 seconds. MV Jilna clinched silver with a timing of 11.63 seconds and NS Simi claimed bronze with 11.71 seconds.

Hima Das didn’t compete in the 100m but is expected to be seen in action against Priya Mohan in the 200m race on Tuesday.

In the women’s 400m run, Aishwarya Kaila Mishra ran away with the gold clocking 51.18 seconds. Former Asian championships gold-medallist Jisna Mathew finished a distant fifth with a timing of 54.54 seconds.

Tokyo Olympians Amoj Jacob and Naganathan Pandi, meanwhile, were outrun by Rajesh Ramesh and Akash Kumar in the men’s 400m run for gold and silver, respectively. Noah Nirmal Tom, another Tokyo Olympian, clinched bronze.

In the men’s 1500m, Ajay Kumar Saroj won gold after clocking 3:42.362 while Asian Games gold medallist Jinson Johnson bagged bronze for the timing of 3:43.48. Rahul (3.42.40) won silver.

Jinson Johnson was competing for the first time since the World Military Games held in October 2019.

National Federation Cup athletics 2022 Day 2 medals list

Men

100m: 1. B. Siva Kumar 10.37s, 2. K. Elakkiyadasan 10.37s, 3. Harjit Singh 10.43s.

400m: 1. Rajesh Ramesh 46.45s, 2. Akash Kumar 46.57s, 3. Noah Nirmal Tom 46.81s.

1500m: 1. Ajay Kumar Saroj 3:42.36, 2. Rahul 3:42.40, 3. Jinson Johnson 3:43.48.

Long jump: 1. Jeswin Aldrin 8.37m, 2. M. Sreeshankar 8.36m, 3. Muhammed Anees 8.06m.

Javelin: 1. Rohit Yadav 81.83m, 2. P. Manu 79.17m, 3. Sahil Silwal 73.35m.

Decathlon: Sourabh Rathi 727.00 pts., 2. Stalin Joes 687.00 pts., 3. Mohit 677.00 pts.

Women

100m: 1. Dutee Chand 11.49s, 2. M.V. Jilna 11.63s, 3. N.S. Simi 11.71s.

400m: 1. Aishwarya Mishra 51.18s, 2. MR Poovamma 52.70s, Dandi Jyothika Sri 53.90s.

1500m: 1. Lili Das 4:15.46, 2. Ankita 4:16.07, 3. Chanda 4:16.41.

Shot put: Abha Khatua 16.75m, 2. Manpreet Kaur 16.21m, 3. Kachnar Chaudhary 14.95m.