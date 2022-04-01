National Federation Cup Senior Athletics 2022: Hima Das, Dutee Chand to face off in 100m - watch live streaming

India’s top sprinters Hima Das and Dutee Chand will face each other in the women’s 100m dash at the National Federation Cup Senior Athletics 2022, to be held in Kozhikode, Kerala between April 2 and 6.

Dutee Chand, who is the national record holder in the women’s 100m, was last seen in action at the World Athletics Indoor Championships two weeks ago. She competed in the women’s 60m but failed to make the semi-finals.

Meanwhile, Hima Das returned to competition at the Indian Grand Prix 1 last month, where she stood second in the women’s 200m. This will be her first 100m run since last June.

Hima Das has also entered the 200m at the Federation Cup athletics meet.

Teen star Priya Mohan, the winner of women’s 400m at both the Indian GPs this year, is slated to take on Hima Das in the 200m sprint.

In its 25th edition, the National Federation Cup Senior Athletics 2022 Competition will also feature the 2018 Asian Games gold medallist shot putter Tajinderpal Singh Toor.

The Tokyo Olympian will be aiming for a better outing after failing to produce a single valid throw at the Indoor World Athletics Championships last month.

Reigning Asian Games triple jump champion Arpinder Singh, Asian championships medallist P*arul Chaudhary* (women’s 5000m) and national long jump record holder Murali Sreeshankar will also compete at the meet.

Tokyo 2020 athletes Seema Punia (women’s discus throw) and Annu Rani (women’s javelin throw) are the other big names at the event.

Meanwhile, Avinash Sable, who broke the men’s 3000m steeplechase record at the last week’s Indian Grand Prix, will only compete in the 5000m.

The men’s 400m national record holder Muhammad Anas will miss the event, having returned to training from an injury only weeks ago.

In Muhammad Anas’ absence, Amoj Jacob will be the favourite to take the men’s quarter-mile title, having kickstarted his season with a win at the Indian Grand Prix 1.

Noah Nirmal Tom and Arokia Rajiv, who formed the men’s relay quartet with Muhammad Anas and Amoj Jacob at the Tokyo Olympics, are also listed in the 400m. The four had broken the Asian men’s 4x400m relay record in Tokyo.

The other prominent athletes missing from the meet are Tokyo Olympian discus thrower Kamalpreet Kaur and the men’s 100m national record holder Amiya Mallick.

Where to watch National Federation Cup Senior Athletics Competition 2022 live?

Live streaming of the National Federation Cup Senior Athletics 2022 will be available on the Athletic Federation of India’s official YouTube channel. There is no live telecast of the event.