World Athletics Championships 2022 qualifying standards: How Dutee Chand, Hima Das can make the cut

With the World Athletics Championships 2022 starting on July 15 at Eugene in Oregon, USA, the upcoming weeks promise a lot of excitement in track and field sports.

Even before the big-ticket event starts, top athletes from all over the world, including Indian stars like Dutee Chand and Hima Das, will be busy trying to earn a direct ticket to the World Athletics Championships Oregon22 before the qualification window shuts in June.

World Athletics Championships 2022 qualification process

For each event at the world athletics championships, each federation (country) is allowed to enter up to three athletes. For relay races, the maximum number of entries is one team per nation.

In addition to these, wild card entries are reserved only for reigning world champions and winners of certain high-priority athletics events from last year like the Diamond League, Continental Tour - Hammer Throw, Race Walk Challenge and Combined Events Challenge.

Athletes can qualify for the World Athletics Championships 2022 in three ways.

They can meet the world athletics championships entry standards at any recognised event within the specified qualification window. Qualification through world rankings position, as it stands at the end of the qualification period, is also possible.

The third way to qualify is through finishing positions at particular events. For example, reigning Area Champions or continental champions in most individual events are eligible to compete at Oregon22.

For the relay teams, the first 10 (12 in the mixed 4x400m) teams from the World Relays 2021 qualify. The remaining places (six or four) are filled by the best-ranked teams at the end of the qualification period. Performances at World Athletics approved events are considered for the rankings.

While rankings remain a viable way to qualify, almost all athletes try to breach the entry standards to seal their spots early and spare themselves from the long and agonising wait to know the final entry list.

Some Indian athletes have already qualified for the World Athletics Championships 2022 by meeting the entry standards. Tokyo Olympics men’s javelin throw champion Neeraj Chopra is one of them.

However, a lot more spots will be up for grabs in the coming weeks with the likes of Dutee Chand, Hima Das, Murali Sreeshankar and others set to go all out to earn their berths at the worlds.

Here’s a look at the entry standards they need to breach in order to qualify.

World Athletics Championships 2022 qualifying standards

Entry standards for World Athletics Championships 2022 Event Men Women 100m 10.05s 11.15s 200m 20.24s 22.8s 400m 44.9s 51.35s 800m 1:45.20s 1:59.50s 1500m 3:35.00s 4:04.20s 5000m 13:13.50s 15:10.00s 10,000m 27:28.00s 31:25.00s Marathon 2:11:30s 2:29:30s 3000m steeplechase 8:22.00s 9:30.00s 110m hurdles 13.32s - 100m hurdles - 12.84s 400m hurdles 48.9s 55.4s High jump 2.33m 1.96m Pole vault 5.8m 4.7m Long jump 8.22m 6.82m Triple jump 17.14m 14.32m Shot put 21.1m 18.5m Discus throw 66m 63.5m Hammer throw 77.5m 72.5m Javelin throw 85m 64m Heptathlon - 6420 pts Decathlon 8350 pts - 20km race walk 1:21:00s 1:31:00s 35km race walk 2:33:00s 2:54:00s 50km race walk 3:50:00s 4:25:00s 4x100m relay Top 10 at IWR* + 6 from Top Lists Top 10 at IWR + 6 from Top Lists 4x400m relay Top 10 at IWR* + 6 from Top Lists Top 10 at IWR + 6 from Top Lists 4x400m mixed relay Top 12 at IWR + 4 from Top Lists Top 12 at IWR + 4 from Top Lists

* IWR – IAAF World Relays