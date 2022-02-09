Medals update: Norway's Birk Ruud makes history with first men’s freeski big air gold

Norway's 21-year-old Birk Ruud pulled down the two best tricks (out of three) at the Shougang Industrial Park to scoop the inaugural men’s Olympic freeski gold in the big air discipline here at the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022 with a combined score of 187.75.

The contest was still in the balance until the final runs, but neither Team USA's Alex Hall (going for broke with a huge 2160 - five and a half full rotations) nor his teammate Colby Stevenson could find what was needed to overtake the Norwegian former Youth Olympic champion (slopestyle) with their final tricks.

The American Stevenson, who was lucky to escape with his life after a car wreck in 2016, was next-best among the 12 competing athletes (183.00) and took home the silver, while Sweden’s Henrik Harlaut was good enough for bronze with a combined score of 181.00.

Just one day after the People’s Republic of China’s Ailing (Eileen) Gu set a high bar in the women’s big air finals, the male athletes raised the level farther still in this high-flying event that’s already added an extra bit of sparkle to the Olympic freestyle skiing program.

Ruud's final run was a virtual victory lap having already sealed the gold with his two previous attempts -- and he decided to do his jump clutching the Norwegian flag in his fist. He opened the competition with a resounding message to the field of skiers -- landing his soaring switch 1980 as if he'd never even left the ground.

He trimmed his second jump a bit, but executed it with perfection and style to earn a score of 92. And from there on out, the 11 other athletes were playing catch-up.

The field of freeskiers will be back in action between 13 and 14 February at the Genting Snow Park as they chase the slopestyle gold medal on offer at Beijing 2022

Men’s freestyle skiing big air results

1. Birk Ruud (NOR) 187.75

(NOR) 187.75 2. Colby Stevenson (USA) 183.00

(USA) 183.00 3. Henrik Harlaut (SWE) 181.00

More to follow...