Beijing 2022 preview for 9 February: Key events not to miss at the Olympic Winter Games

Even as fan-favourite figure skating takes a rest day on 9 February, there are six medal events in the other disciplines today, including the unpredictable chaos of women's snowboard cross (finals begin at 14:30 Beijing time). Look out for Great Britain's Charlotte Bankes, Australia's Belle Brockhoff and Italy's Michela Moioli to challenge for gold. The men's freeski big air final (11:00) is another event sure to thrill the crowds and audiences.

Qualification rounds for men's and women's snowboard halfpipe will also take place, with the likes of Scotty James, Hirano Ayumu, Totsuka Yuto and Hirano Ruka all in action on the men's side and Chinese duo Xuetong Cai and Jiayu Liu challenging Chloe Kim on the women's side.

Alpine skiing - Liensberger and Vlová out to challenge Shiffrin

The women's slalom (10:15, 13:45) is the day's Alpine skiing event and everyone will be watching to see whether USA's Mikaela Shiffrin will regain her Olympic title after her disappointing debut in the Games, where she failed to defend her giant slalom crown, going out in run 1. Katharina Liensberger and Petra Vlhová are as well among the big candidates to the top of the podium.

Ice hockey - Men's tournament begins

The men's competition begins in ice hockey today. While it had been due to feature National Hockey League (NHL) players for the first time since 2014, the league has since withdrawn from the competition after the pandemic caused a scheduling conflict.

The ROC team, with its Kontinental Hockey League (KHL) stars, opens proceedings against Switzerland (16:40). They will be one the medal favourites, with the team having won gold at PyeongChang 2018 as the Olympic Athletes from Russia.

Short track speed skating - Ren Ziwei aims for home gold

The top men's 1500m short track speed skater in the world right now is Ren Ziwei. He won two of this season's four World Cup races to clinch the overall title over the distance and will no doubt have the podium in his sights as the event reaches its final stages today. He will also be aiming for his third medal at these Games after winning two golds in the men's 1000m and mixed team relay.

Don't rule out Shaolin Sandor Liu either. The Hungarian of Chinese descent, who is also bound to gain support from the spectators, was fifth in the 2018 final and has already won a bronze medal in the Beijing 2022 mixed team relay.

Schedule 9 February (Beijing times listed)

Alpine Skiing

10:15 - 11:50: Women's Slalom Run 1

13:45 - 15:29: Women's Slalom Run 2 - MEDAL EVENT

Curling

20:05: Men's Round Robin Session 1

Denmark Vs Canada

United States of America Vs ROC

Norway Vs Switzerland

People's Republic of China Vs Sweden

Freestyle Skiing

11:00 - 11:20: Men's Freeski Big Air Final Run 1

11:22 - 11:42: Men's Freeski Big Air Final Run 2

11:45 - 12:05: Men's Freeski Big Air Final Run 3 - MEDAL EVENT

Ice Hockey

16:40: Men's Preliminary Round - Group B

ROC Vs Switzerland

21:10: Men's Preliminary Round - Group B

Czech Republic Vs Denmark

Luge

20:20: Doubles Run 1

21:35: Doubles Run 2 - MEDAL EVENT

Nordic Combined

15:00 - 15:35: Individual Gundersen Normal Hill/10km, Ski Jumping Trial Round

16:00 - 16:51: Individual Gundersen Normal Hill/10km, Ski Jumping Competition Round

19:00 - 19:35: Individual Gundersen Normal Hill/10km, Cross-Country - MEDAL EVENT

Snowboard

9:30 - 10:19: Women's Snowboard Halfpipe Qualification Run 1

10:21 - 11:10: Women's Snowboard Halfpipe Qualification Run 2

11:00 - 11:45: Women's Snowboard Cross Seeding Run 1

11:55 - 12:25: Women's Snowboard Cross Seeding Run 2

12:30 - 13:19: Men's Snowboard Halfpipe Qualification Run 1

13:21 - 14:10: Men's Snowboard Halfpipe Qualification Run 2

14:30 - 15:04: Women's Snowboard Cross 1/8 Finals

15:07 - 15:25: Women's Snowboard Cross Quarterfinals

15:28 - 15:38: Women's Snowboard Cross Semifinals

15:45: Women's Snowboard Cross Small Final

After Small Final: Women's Snowboard Cross Big Final - MEDAL EVENT

Short Track Speed Skating

19:00 - 19:30: Men's 1500m - Quarterfinals

19:44 - 20:16: Women's 1000m - Heats

20:29 - 20:44: Men's 1500m - Semifinals

20:45 - 20:59: Women's 3000m Relay - Semifinals

21:13 - 21:20: Men's 1500m - Final B

21:20 - 21:28: Men's 1500m - Final A - MEDAL EVENT

Where to watch?

From the Opening Ceremony to athlete action, here's where and how you can watch the Winter Games in your region via the Official Olympic Broadcast Partners.