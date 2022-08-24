Marc Soler takes stage 5 win at Vuelta a España 2022 as Rudy Molard claims red jersey

Marc Soler won the fifth stage of the 2022 Vuelta a España men's road cycling race on Wednesday (24 August).
Spain's Soler broke clear on a climb in the closing stages from Irún to Bilbao in the Basque Country, and did just enough to hold off a bunch sprint behind him.
It's a second career stage win in La Vuelta for the UAE Team Emirates cyclist.
Rudy Molard came in fourth, which was enough to claim the leader's red jersey thanks to a time bonus won at the top of the Alto del Vivero mountain climb on the northern coast of Spain.
The jersey had been worn by Primoz Roglic in his quest for a fourth consecutive crown at the Spanish grand tour event. Roglic finished in the main peloton, 5 minutes and 9 seconds behind the winner.
Vuelta a España 2022 results: Stage 5 - Irun to Bilbao, 187.2km - Wednesday 24 August
- Marc Soler (ESP / UAE Team Emirates), 04h 15' 23"
- Daryl Impey (RSA / Israel Premier Tech) +4.
- Fred Wright (GBR / Bahrain Victorious), same time
- Rudy Molard (FRA / Groupama-FDJ), same time
- Lawson Craddock (USA / BikeExchange-Jayco), same time
Vuelta a España 2022: General classification standings after Stage 5 - Wednesday 24 August
- Rudy Molard (FRA Groupama-FDJ), 16h 07' 22"
- Fred Wright (GBR / Bahrain Victorious), +02"
- Nikias Arndt (GER / Team DSM) + 1'09"
- Lawson Craddock (USA / BikeExchange-Jayco) + 2'27"
- Primoz Roglic (SLO / Jumbo-Visma) + 4'09"
Stage-by-stage winners of the 2022 Vuelta a España
- Stage 1: 19 August, Utrecht to Utrecht (team time trial, 23.3km) – Won by Jumbo-Visma, Robert Gesink (Jumbo-Visma) takes overall leader's red jersey
- Stage 2: 20 August, 's-Hertogenbosch to Utrecht (175.1km) – Won by Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe), Mike Teunissen (Jumbo-Visma) takes overall lead
- Stage 3: 21 August, Breda to Breda (193.5km) – Won by Sam Bennett, Edoardo Affini (Jumbo-Visma) takes overall lead
- Rest Day 1: 22 August (transfer day)
- Stage 4: 23 August, Vitoria-Gasteiz to Laguardia (152.5km) – Won by Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma), who also takes the overall lead
- Stage 5: 24 August, Irún to Bilbao (187.2km) - Won by Marc Soler (UAE Team Emirates). Rudy Molard (Groupama FDJ) takes overall lead.
- Stage 6: 25 August, Bilbao to Ascensión al Pico Jano, San Miguel de Aguayo (181.2km)
- Stage 7: 26 August, Camargo to Cistierna (190km)
- Stage 8: 27 August, La Pola Llaviana/Pola de Laviana to Colláu Fancuaya, Yernes y Tameza (153.4km)
- Stage 9: 28 August, Villaviciosa to Les Praeres, Nava (171.4km)
- Rest Day 2: 29 August
- Stage 10: 30 August, Elche to Alicante (time trial, 30.9km)
- Stage 11: 31 August, ElPozo Alimentación, Alhama de Murcia to Cabo de Gata (191.2km)
- Stage 12: 1 September, Salobreña to Peñas Blancas, Estepona (192.7km)
- Stage 13: 2 September, Ronda to Montilla (168.4km)
- Stage 14: 3 September, Montoro to Sierra de la Pandera (160.3km)
- Stage 15: 4 September, Martos to Sierra Nevada, Alto Hoya de la Mora, Monachil (152.6km)
- Rest Day 3: 5 September
- Stage 16: 6 September, Sanlúcar de Barrameda to Tomares (189.4km)
- Stage 17: 7 September, Aracena to Monasterio de Tentudía (162.3km)
- Stage 18: 8 September, Trujillo to Alto de Piornal (192km)
- Stage 19: 9 September, Talavera de la Reina to Talavera de la Reina (138.3km)
- Stage 20: 10 September, Moralzarzal to Puerto de Navacerrada (181km)
- Stage 21: 11 September, Las Rozas to Madrid, Paisaje de la Luz (96.7km)