Marc Soler takes stage 5 win at Vuelta a España 2022 as Rudy Molard claims red jersey

Marc Soler won the fifth stage of the 2022 Vuelta a España men's road cycling race on Wednesday (24 August).

Spain's Soler broke clear on a climb in the closing stages from Irún to Bilbao in the Basque Country, and did just enough to hold off a bunch sprint behind him.

It's a second career stage win in La Vuelta for the UAE Team Emirates cyclist.

Rudy Molard came in fourth, which was enough to claim the leader's red jersey thanks to a time bonus won at the top of the Alto del Vivero mountain climb on the northern coast of Spain.

The jersey had been worn by Primoz Roglic in his quest for a fourth consecutive crown at the Spanish grand tour event. Roglic finished in the main peloton, 5 minutes and 9 seconds behind the winner.

Vuelta a España 2022 results: Stage 5 - Irun to Bilbao, 187.2km - Wednesday 24 August

Marc Soler (ESP / UAE Team Emirates), 04h 15' 23" Daryl Impey (RSA / Israel Premier Tech) +4. Fred Wright (GBR / Bahrain Victorious), same time Rudy Molard (FRA / Groupama-FDJ), same time Lawson Craddock (USA / BikeExchange-Jayco), same time

Vuelta a España 2022: General classification standings after Stage 5 - Wednesday 24 August

Rudy Molard (FRA Groupama-FDJ), 16h 07' 22" Fred Wright (GBR / Bahrain Victorious), +02" Nikias Arndt (GER / Team DSM) + 1'09" Lawson Craddock (USA / BikeExchange-Jayco) + 2'27" Primoz Roglic (SLO / Jumbo-Visma) + 4'09"

Stage-by-stage winners of the 2022 Vuelta a España