Luge men's singles run 4  - Featuring Johannes Ludwig  - Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics review and highlights

Nothing glistens quite as brightly as gold at an Olympic Winter Games. And for Germany's Johannes Ludwig, that gold was extra special as he capped an incredible season in which he had also topped the standings in the Wrld Cup season. At 35 years old, Ludwig is no novice on the international luge circuit. However, his Olympic victory must rank as the highlight of a brilliant career that has also included bronze at PyeongChang 2018.

“This gold medal means a lot to me. I have a lot of years in this sport behind me and I had a lot of not so successful years," Ludwig reflected.

"In 2010 (Vancouver) and 2014 (Sochi) I didn’t qualify for the Olympics. I had a lot of fourth places in world championships, I think nearly five. There was a lot of times only near the podium. It’s one thing that I always keep continuing luging, and I’m happy that I did it. I think this medal is a sign that I did the right thing.”

