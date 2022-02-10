Medals update: Germany wins third straight luge mixed relay gold in Beijing 2022

Germany’s fantastic foursome of Natalie Geisenberger, Johannes Ludwig and Tobias Arlt/Tobias Wendl asserted their dominance to claim the Olympic luge mixed relay gold medal at Beijing 2022 on Thursday (10 February).

The quartet added to the gold medals they won in their respective events, with the Germans going home with the complete set of luge gold medals – men’s singles, women’s singles and doubles at Beijing 2022. Germany have won all four gold medals on offer before when the mixed relay made its debut in Sochi 2014.

The Germans had to pull out all the stops after the Austrian foursome of Madeleine Egle, Wolfgang Kindl, and Thomas Steu/Lorenz Koller lay down the gauntlet in the second last run of the competition.

But they kept their cool as they did throughout their Olympic campaign to claim the victory in a combined time of 3:03.406. The Austrians had to be content with silver finishing 0.080s off the pace in a time of 3:03.486, with Latvia claiming the bronze medal in 3:04.354.

Geisenberger won her seventh overall Olympic medal – and sixth gold – to become the most decorated luge athlete in history. She overtook Italian legend Armin Zoeggeler, who won six medals – two gold, a silver, and two bronzes – at six consecutive Olympic Winter Games from 1994 to 2014.

Luge mixed team relay results:

1- Germany – 3:03.406

2- Austria – 3:03.486

3- Latvia – 3:04.354

More to follow.