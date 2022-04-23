Khelo India University Games 2021: Olympians Dutee Chand, Manu Bhakar headline second edition - watch live

Some of India’s finest young athletes will be competing at the Khelo India University Games 2021, which will be held across multiple venues in Bengaluru from April 24 to May 3.

Now in its second edition, the Khelo India University Games (KIUG) is part of the Indian government’s Khelo India initiative to promote sports at the grassroot level and identify young talents.

The event was postponed last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year at KIUG 2021, over 4,000 participants representing over 200 universities will take part in 20 different sports including indigenous disciplines like mallakhamb and yogasana, which will make their debut. There will be 275 gold medals up for grabs across all events.

The Khelo India University Games will also serve as a qualifying event for the World University Games, which will be held in Chengdu, China from June 26.

Tokyo Olympians Dutee Chand, Srihari Nataraj, Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Divyansh Singh Panwar and Manu Bhaker will be among the participants at the KIUG 2021.

Srihari Nataraj, who hails from Bengaluru, will be making his KIUG debut. The 21-year-old swimmer will compete in the 50m backstroke, 50m breaststroke, 50m freestyle, 100m freestyle and the relay events.

Rifle shooters Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, 21, and 19-year-old Divyansh Singh Panwar will also be making their debut at the KIUG.

Ace sprinter Dutee Chand, meanwhile, is the defending Khelo India University Games champion in the women’s 100m and 200m races. Dutee represents the Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) university.

Other notable names competing at KIUG 2021 include under-20 world championships medallist

Priya Mohan, long jumpers Jeswin Aldrin, who won the gold medal in the Federation Cup earlier this month and Ancy Sojan, who breached the qualifying marks for the Asian Games and Commonwealth Games in Thiruvananthapuram last month.

National boxing champion Arundhati Choudhary, youth boxing champion Sachin Siwach and 2018 Asian Games silver medal-winning compound archer Aman Saini will also participate.

The participants were selected via the zonal and inter-zonal university competitions conducted by the Association of Indian Universities (AIU). All the winners and the top performers are a part of the Khelo India University Games.

In the inaugural edition held in Bhubaneswar in 2020, Punjab University won the title with 46 medals, including 17 golds, ahead of Savitribai Phule Pune University.

Khelo India University Games 2021 sports

Archery, athletics, badminton, basketball, boxing, fencing, football, hockey, judo, kabaddi, karate, mallakhamb, shooting, swimming, table tennis, tennis, volleyball, weightlifting, wrestling and yogasana.

Khelo India University Games 2021 venues

Jain University Global Campus: Archery, boxing, fencing, football, judo, kabaddi, karate, mallakhamb, swimming, volleyball, weightlifting, wrestling and yogasana.

Jain Sports School: Badminton, football, table tennis and tennis.

Sree Kanteerava Stadium: Athletics and basketball.

Field Marshal KM Cariappa Stadium: Hockey.

SAI Shooting Range: Shooting.

Where to watch Khelo India University Games 2021 live?

The Khelo India University Games 2021 will be telecast live on the Doordarshan Sports TV channel. The games will also be telecast live on Sony SIX for eight hours daily.

The games will also be broadcast on digital platforms of Khelo India and the Department of Youth Empowerment and Sports, Govt. of Karnataka.

Live streaming of KIUG 2021 will be available on Prasar Bharati’s YouTube channel and for eight hours every day on Sony LIV.

KIUG will also be broadcast live on All India Radio. Eurosport and Disney+ Hotstar will air highlights every day.

Khelo India University Games 2021 schedule and live start times

All times are India Standard Times (IST)

24 April, Sunday

Basketball - 6:30 AM IST

Volleyball - 8:00 AM IST

Football - 9:00 AM IST

Mallakhamb - 9:30 AM IST

Shooting - 9:30 AM IST

Weightlifting - 9:30 AM IST

Badminton - 11:00 AM IST

Boxing - 11:00 AM IST

25 April, Monday

Hockey - 6:30 AM IST

Football - 9:00 AM IST

Swimming - 9:00 AM IST

Shooting - 9:30 AM IST

Tennis - 9:30 AM IST

Weightlifting - 9:30 AM IST

Mallakhamb - 10:00 AM IST

Boxing - 11:00 AM IST

Badminton - 12:00 PM IST

Basketball - 2:00 PM IST

Volleyball - 4:00 PM IST

26 April, Tuesday

Hockey - 6:30 AM IST

Basketball - 7:00 AM IST

Football - 9:00 AM IST

Swimming - 9:00 AM IST

Volleyball - 9:00 AM IST

Tennis - 9:30 AM IST

Weightlifting - 9:30 AM IST

Shooting - 9:50 AM IST

Mallakhamb - 10:00 AM IST

Badminton - 11:00 AM IST

Boxing - 11:00 AM IST

27 April, Wednesday

Basketball - 6:30 AM IST

Archery - 8:30 AM IST

Football - 9:00 AM IST

Swimming - 9:00 AM IST

Shooting - 9:30 AM IST

Tennis - 9:30 AM IST

Wrestling - 10:00 AM IST

Badminton - 11:00 AM IST

Boxing - 11:00 AM IST

Judo - 5:00 PM IST

28 April, Thursday

Hockey - 6:30 AM IST

Archery - 8:30 AM IST

Football - 9:00 AM IST

Swimming - 9:00 AM IST

Judo - 9:30 AM IST

Shooting - 9:50 AM IST

Tennis - 9:30 AM IST

Boxing - 1:00 PM IST

29 April, Friday

Archery - 8:30 AM IST

Fencing - 9:00 AM IST

Football - 9:00 AM IST

Judo - 9:30 AM IST

Tennis - 9:30 AM IST

Shooting - 9:50 AM IST

Table Tennis - 10:00 AM IST

Yogasana - 10:00 AM IST

Kabaddi 10:30 AM IST

Weightlifting - 11:00 AM IST

30 April, Saturday

Athletics - 6:15 AM IST

Hockey - 8:00 AM IST

Wrestling - 8:00 AM IST

Archery - 9:00 AM IST

Karate - 9:00 AM IST

Football - TBC

Judo - 9:30 AM IST

Shooting - 9:30 AM IST

Tennis - 9:30 AM IST

Fencing - 10:00 AM IST

Table Tennis - 10:00 AM IST

Yogasana - 10:00 AM IST

Kabaddi 10:30 AM IST

1 May, Sunday

Athletics - 6:15 AM IST

Hockey - 8:00 AM IST

Wrestling - 8:00 AM IST

Yogasana - 8:00 AM IST

Shooting - 8:30 AM IST

Archery - 9:00 AM IST

Karate - 9:00 AM IST

Football - TBC

Fencing - 9:30 AM IST

Tennis - 9:30 AM IST

Table Tennis - 10:00 AM IST

Kabaddi - 10:30 AM IST

2 May, Monday

Athletics - 6:15 AM IST

Wrestling - 8:00 AM IST

Shooting - 8:30 AM IST

Karate - 9:00 AM IST

Football - TBC

Fencing - 9:30 AM IST

Table Tennis - 10:00 AM IST

Kabaddi - 11:30 AM IST

3 May, Tuesday

Football - TBC

Kabaddi - 3:00 PM IST