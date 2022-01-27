Khelo India: All you need to know about the Youth Games, University Games

Over the past three years, Indian youngsters have had a new platform to showcase their sporting talent - the Khelo India initiative.

Khelo India, which translates to ‘Let’s play India’, was proposed by the government of India in 2017 to revive India’s sporting culture by engaging with children at the grassroots level.

The initiative also focused on building better sporting infrastructure and academies across the country for various sports.

Under this movement, the Khelo India Youth Games (KIYG) and the Khelo India University Games (KIUG) were set up as annual events where youngsters, representing their states and universities, respectively, showcased their skills and competed for medals.

A few big names to compete in these events include ace sprinter Dutee Chand and archers Parth Salunkhe and Komalika Bari.

When were the first Khelo India Games held?

The initiative began with the Khelo India School Games in 2018 held in New Delhi. The big push came after the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) became associated with the initiative later that year and consequently the Khelo India School Games were renamed to the Khelo India Youth Games from 2019. It took place in Pune.

The first Khelo India University Games were hosted in 2020 at the Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT), Odisha.

Two editions of the Khelo India Winter Games (KIWG) have been held in Leh, Ladakh and Gulmarg in Kashmir. The first edition of the Khelo India Winter Games were held in 2020

How many sports are played at the Khelo India Games?

The Khelo India Youth Games began in 2018 with 18 sports - athletics, archery, badminton, basketball, boxing, football, gymnastics, hockey, judo, kabaddi, kho kho, wrestling, weightlifting, tennis, table tennis, volleyball, swimming and shooting.

In 2020, when KIYG were held in Guwahati, Assam, four more sports - gatka, kalaripayattu, thang-ta and mallakhamb - were added to the programme.

Competitions in the KIYG are held in the Under-17 and Under-21 categories for both boys and girls.

The inaugural KIUG also had 18 sports - but featured fencing and rugby instead of gymnastics and kho kho from the KIYG programme.

For the Khelo India Winter Games, the list of sports include snow baseball, snow ski, mountaineering, ice skating, ice hockey, snow rugby, ice stock and snowshoe running.

KIYG Winners List

Edition Host City Winners 2018 New Delhi 1. Haryana

2. Maharashtra

3. Delhi 2019 Pune 1. Maharashtra

2. Haryana

3. Delhi 2020 Guwahati 1. Maharashtra

2. Haryana

3. Delhi

KIUG Winners List