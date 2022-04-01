Khelo India University Games 2021 logo, mascot and anthem launched

The new logo, mascot and anthem for the Khelo India University Games (KIUG) 2021 were launched at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru on Friday.

The logo features the iconic Vidhana Soudha building – the Legislative House in Bengaluru – with two elephants on either side. The mascot of Khelo India University Games 2021 is also an elephant, named Veera.

The official Khelo India mobile app was launched at the ceremony.

KIUG 2021, which is the second edition of the meet, will be hosted by the Jain University in Bengaluru from April 24 to May 3. It was postponed last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Khelo India University Games is an initiative by the Indian government to identify young talents at the university level and help them turn into professional athletes.

The upcoming Games will feature indigenous sports yogasana and mallakhamb along with 18 other sports.

The first Khelo India University Games was held in 2020 at the Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT), Odisha. Panjab University won the inaugural edition while Savitribai Phule Pune University finished second.

This year, around 4,500 athletes from across India are expected to participate in the University Games.