Katie Ledecky breaks record twice in winning U.S. Open 200m freestyle

Seven-time Olympic champion swimmer won her third and fourth meet records in the heats and final on Friday at the 2021 event in North Carolina.

By James Pratt
Katie LEDECKY
Swimming
Katie Ledecky continued her record-breaking campaign at swimming's Toyota U.S. Open in Greensboro, North Carolina on Friday (3rd December).

The American set meet records in the morning heat and evening final of the women's 200m freestyle, claiming the victory in a time of 1:55.47.

That was more than 3 seconds clear of Erin Gemmell, and just 0.26 seconds slower than her time at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics in 2021, where she finished fifth.

It's the seven-time Olympic champion's third win in as many nights at the 2021 event, having taken the women's 400m free on Thursday, after a history-making 800m freestyle victory on the opening night.

Ledecky will race again in the 1500m freestyle on Saturday.

Ledecky sets 400m Freestyle world record

