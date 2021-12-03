Katie Ledecky sets U.S. Open record in 400 Free

Another day, another meet record for Katie Ledecky at the Toyota U.S. Open in Greensboro, North Carolina.

Fresh from her history-making 800m freestyle victory on the opening night, the American swimmer won a comfortable women's 400m free on Thursday (2 December).

Her blisteringly quick time of 4.00.51 undercut the record she set two years ago of 4:00.81.

Seven-time Olympic champ Ledecky was largely competing with herself during the race, finishing 10 seconds clear of Erin Gemmell and Sierra Schmidt in second and third respectively.

Elsewhere on night two, Leah Smith cruised to victory in the women's 200m individual medley in 2:11.67, with Summer Smith edging Abby Hay to second place.

Tokyo 2020 Olympic bronze medallist Bruno Fratus won the men's 50 free in 22.36. The Brazilian out-touched Adam Chaney, while third went to Andrej Barna.

Katie Ledecky in action during the 400m freestyle final of the 2021 US Open Championships in Greensboro, North Carolina. Picture by 2021 Getty Images

The 2021 U.S. Open is Ledecky's first competitive appearance since winning two gold and two silver medals at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

Ledecky finished second in the 400 free in Tokyo to Australia’s Ariarne Titmus. But it is the American that holds the world record from her gold medal-winning performance of 3:56.46 at the Rio 2016 Games.