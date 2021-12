Katie Ledecky is back in action.

The superstar swimmer returned to competition Wednesday (1 December) at the Toyota U.S. Open in Greensboro, North Carolina. It's the first competitive appearance for Ledecky since winning two gold and two silver medals at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan.

She was unsurprisingly triumphant in her signature event, the 800m, holding off Leah Smith for win. Ledecky's time was 8:12.81, a new U.S. Open meet record.