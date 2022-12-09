Select your language
Junior Grand Prix Final - Shimada Mao captures title, becoming first Japanese woman to do so in 13 years

The skater attempted both a triple Axel and quadruple jump on her way to the win in Turin, Italy. Korea's Shin Ji-a and Kim Chae-yeon finish two-three.

(Picture by © International Skating Union (ISU) - courtesy)

Shimada Mao is following in the footsteps of her Japanese namesake.

The 14-year-old won the Junior Grand Prix Final on Friday (9 December), in Turin, Italy, attempting both a triple Axel and a quadruple toe-loop in her free skate and holding off a challenge from the Republic of Korea's Shin Ji-a.

Shimada scored a 205.54 for the win, while Shin registered a 200.32.

Shimada is named for Japanese figure skating legend Asada Mao, the Vancouver 2010 silver medallist and a three-time world champion. Asada won the Junior GPF in 2004, though the last Japanese woman to triumph here was Murakami Kanako in 2009.

Another Korean skater, Kim Chae-yeon, won the bronze medal with a 190.36 at the Torino Palavela, which is hosting both the junior and senior events. It's the first staging of the Grand Prix Final since 2019, with the event being cancelled the last two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Shimada skated last have led by just 0.55 points after the short program, "Passepied" and "Wild Swans Suite" punctuated by two big jump attempts to open the program. She turned out of the Axel and put her hand down to save the landing, but then looked strong on the quad toe - which was later called for an uder-rotation. 

Shimada did seven more triple jumps in the free, earning a 73.40 Technical Components score - the best of the day. 

In the junior men's event, American Lucas Broussard leads after the short program with a 81.11. The junior men are set to finish on Saturday (10 December). Learn more about the top juniors in the world here

More to come.

