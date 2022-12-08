American Lucas Broussard and Shimada Mao of Japan picked up right where they left off. Both figure skaters had won their two Junior Grand Prix appearances this season and they carried that momentum into Thursday (8 December) in their respective short programs at the Junior Grand Prix Final in Turin, Italy. Broussard, a 16-year-old based in Seattle, kicked off proceedings at the Torino Palavela, which is hosting both the junior and senior events. It's the first staging of the Grand Prix Final since 2019, with the event being cancelled the last two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Broussard lofted his arms over his head as his 81.11 score came through, which put him ahead of Italy's Nikolaj Memola at 79.84. Nakamura Shunsuke of Japan is in third (74.81). Shimada, just 14, was also the final skater in the junior women's event and was pure across the ice, scoring a 69.66 to edge the Republic of Korea's Shina Ji-a, who notched a 69.11. Kim Chaeyeon (KOR) sits third with a 66.71. 5 juinors to watch out for at the Grand Prix Final

Live blog: Day 1 from Turin

Lucas Broussard (USA) (Ⓒ International Skating Union (ISU) - courtesy)

Junior men: 'Proud' Lucas Broussard into first place After strong skates from Nakamura and Memola before him, Broussard hit a triple Axel to open in his "Adios Nonino" short, then a triple Lutz-triple toe-loop combination before a triple loop to close. He received the highest scores across both the Technical and Program Components. Broussard won Junior Grand Prix events in Poland and Italy, the only man to win two events this season. "I'm proud of myself that I was able to come into a big competition where there are a lot of people and I was able to skate well," Broussard told reporters. "I completed my goals - I thought the jumps were good. He added: "My expectations weren't exceedingly high... I took a week off for a hip thing and I wasn't all together put together. My goal for the free is to keep it together. I know that endurance-wise I'm OK."