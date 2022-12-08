Men: Uno shines as Malinin stumbles The two men who had won both their Grand Prix stops this season were Uno (Canada, Japan) and Malinin (USA, Finland), but experience seemed to help the Japanese skater, who will turn 25 later this month. He skated prior to Malinin and was crisp on a big opening quadruple flip. He, then, held onto his combination, a quad toe-loop-double toe that he followed with a triple Axel, skating to John Mayer's "Gravity" and earning 9s across the board from the judging panel for his Program Components (artistry). "Good job," said coach Stephane Lambiel as Uno came off the ice. Lambiel won silver at Torino 2006 in this very building. "Recently I’ve been able to feel rewarded from my practice, so I feel relaxed and I’m able to find fulfillment from the competition," Uno said, via an interpreter. "I don’t know if I’ll be able to do a great performance in the free, but I’ve been able to keep making efforts without any regrets, so I think I’ll be fine.” Only Yamamoto, making his senior debut in the Final, was as technically sound at Uno, landing a quad toe-triple toe, quad Salchow and triple Axel. Malinin, meanwhile, suffered blips on all three of his jumping passes, including a step out on his quad-triple opener, a quarter-under call for his quad Salchow and a near fall on his triple Axel. He did not attempt another quad Axel, the jump for which he's made headlines this season. The American is in fifth at 80.10, just 0.30 back of Grassl (80.40). They are seven points off Miura and the podium, however. Japan's Sato Shun is sixth.

Pair skating: Miura/ Kihara lead by a sliver The Japanese duo has overcome a shoulder issue to Miura this season, which impacted their preparation period ahead of the Grand Prix season, getting just five weeks to ready for Skate Canada. But they won gold there, then repeated that feat at home at NHK Trophy, where they notched the highest pair score of the season with a 216.16 overall. Their 78.08 is just 0.17 below a career-best score in the short program, which came at NHK Trophy (78.25). They were excellent on their triple twist to start, then connected on side-by-side triple toe-loops and executed the hardest throw of the evening, a throw triple Lutz. “I was very nervous before the competition as it was first GP Final for us," Miura said, via an interpreter. "I usually don’t tell [Ryuichi] that I’m nervous, but this time, I told him, and he said this is not the goal so it’s okay if we fail. So although I was nervous, I was able to perform with confidence” Added Kihara: “Yes, I could tell that she was nervous, but in the practice, our moves were great, so I thought we would be fine.” Their slim margin came from the GOEs (Grades of Execution), outdoing the Americans on the triple twist and side-by-side jumps. Canada's Deanna Stellato-Dudek and Maxime Deschamps sit third, scoring a 69.34. Stellato-Dudek, 39, is back competing in her first Final since winning it as a junior singles skater - in the year 1999. Read more on Stellato-Dudek's amazing comeback