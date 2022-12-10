The biggest moment of Nikolaj Memola's young career has come in front of a raucous home crowd.

The 19-year-old Italian figure skater jumped to first place on Saturday (10 December) at the Junior Grand Prix Final in Turin, Italy, winning the country its first gold at the Junior GPF in the event's over two-decade history.

Memola leap-frogged short program leader Lucas Broussard of the U.S., the Italian totalling 230.50 to the American's 220.43. Yoshioka Nozomu of Japan was third, scoring 208.01.

It's a seventh Junior GPF medal in Italian history, but first in the junior men's discipline. Carolina Kostner was the last Italian skater to win a senior Grand Prix Final, doing so in 2011.

Memola hit a determined eight triple jumps in his Samson and Delilah free skate, pouding the ice with his hands in celebration at the completion of the near-clean, successful skate.

The crowd roared when his scores flashed up, then again after Broussard - the final skater - when it was clear the Italian would emerge the winner. Broussard skated with some hesitancy, marked down on three of his jumping passes and finishing third in the segment.

Memola had been seventh at World Juniors last season, and finished with a gold and a silver on the Junior Grand Prix circuit. He raised his arms above his head at the completion of the Italian national anthem, breaking into a broad smile.

