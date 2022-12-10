Uno Shoma just keeps getting better.

The reigning world champion and three-time Olympic figure skating medallist will turn 25 years old next week and gave himself an early birthday present in the post-Olympic season, capturing his first Grand Prix Final title on Saturday (10 December) at the Torino Palavela in Turin, Italy.

Uno was sensational in the free skate, scoring a career-best 204.47 to win by some 30 points, registering a 304.46 to beat countryman Yamamoto Sota at 274.35, while American Ilia Malinin jumped from fifth in the short program to finish in third at 271.94.

Uno won the title at this event as a junior in 2014, and since had won four more medals - but never gold. It's his ninth Grand Prix gold following wins at Skate Canada and NHK Trophy so far this season.

He joins Hanyu Yuzuru (2013-16) and Takahashi Daisuke (2012) as Japanese men to win this prestigious event. Uno's coach, Stephane Lambiel, won the GP Final in both 2005 and 2007, as well.

"I'm very happy about winning," Uno said after his win via an interpreter. "Just looking at the people that have been supporting me, the joy, explosive joy I saw in them made me really happy. Everything I trained for could be crystalised in the competition today."

This is the first staging of the Grand Prix Final since 2019 due to pandemic cancellations in 2020 and 2021.

On Friday (9 December), Japan's Miura Riku and Kihara Ryuichi captured the pairs title, overcoming reigning world champs, Alexa Knierim and Brandon Frazier of the U.S. by just 1.3 points (214.58 to 213.28).

Another Japanese skater, world champion Sakamoto Kaori, leads the women's event, as well.

