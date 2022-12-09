Sakamoto Kaori is back to her best - for now.

The Olympic bronze medallist at Beijing 2022 and reiging world champion bounced back from a silver medal finish at NHK Trophy last month to lead after the women's short program on Friday (9 December) at the Grand Prix Final in Turin, Italy.

Sakamoto was crisp and confident in her Janet Jackson medley short, scoring a 75.86 to best countrywoman Mihara Mai at 74.58 and Loena Hendrickx of Belgium with a 74.24.

Mihara had been the only woman this season to win both of her Grand Prix assignments.

Held in the Torino Palavela - the site for figure skating at Torino 2006 - the Final is being staged for the first time since 2019 (when it was also held in the same location) after two years of pandemic-related shutdowns.

Another Japanese skater, Watanabe Rinka, landed the lone triple Axel in the women's event to place fourth in her Final debut, scoring a 72.58. The top four skaters are separated by just 1.28 points.

Said a smiling Sakamoto via an intepreter: "Above all, I'm relieved," adding, "I'm happy that I was able to land all my jumps, and [especially] my triple-triple combination."

In the pairs event, Miura Riku and Kihara Ryuichi captured Japan its first pair gold in Grand Prix Final history, holding off Americans Alexa Knierim and Brandon Frazier, the reigning world champions.

The Japanese duo scored a 214.58 to Knierim/Frazier's 213.28, giving them Grand Prix Final gold after the U.S. team had beaten them at last year's World Championships for the title. The two teams have further potential meetings at Four Continents (February) and Worlds (March, in Japan) this season.

In the ice dance rhythm dance, Canada's Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier lead by just 0.43 points over Madison Chock and Evan Bates of the U.S., 85.93 to 85.49.