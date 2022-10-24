ISSF Rifle/Pistol World Championship 2022: Manu Bhaker wins silver medal with Indian women’s 25m pistol team

Indian shooters Manu Bhaker, Rhythm Sangwan and Abhidnya Patil won the silver medal in the women’s 25m pistol team at the ISSF Rifle/Pistol World Championship 2022 in Cairo, Egypt on Sunday.

The trio lost 16-0 to China’s Yan Chen, Rui Liu and Jiaruixuan Xiao in the final to end up with the silver medal.

The German team of Doreen Vennekamp, Monika Karsch and Michelle Skeries won the bronze medal.

In the first stage of qualifying, Olympian Manu Bhaker, Rhythm Sangwan and Abhidnya Patil had finished in sixth place and in the second stage, they ended second to qualify for the gold medal match.

The men’s 50m rifle 3 positions team of Olympian Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Paris 2024 quota winner Swapnil Kusale and Niraj Kumar won the bronze medal after beating the USA 17-15 in the shootoff.

The trio had topped the first qualification stage before finishing fourth in the second stage to go through to the bronze medal shootoff.

India now sit second in the medals table with 34 medals - 12 gold, nine silver and 13 bronze. China still lead the standings with 55 medals.

There are no more Paris 2024 Olympics quota places on offer at the ISSF Rifle/Pistol World Championship.

India have secured two quotas at the event through Rudrankksh Patil and Swapnil Kusale, in addition to one from the ISSF Shotgun World Championships through Bhowneesh Mendiratta.