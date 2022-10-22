Swapnil Kusale wins third Paris 2024 Olympics quota for India at ISSF World Championship

Indian shooter Swapnil Kusale earned India a quota place for the Paris 2024 Olympics at the ISSF Rifle/Pistol World Championship 2022 in Cairo, Egypt on Saturday.

Swapnil Kusale, an ISSF World Cup gold-medallist, finished fourth in the men’s 50m rifle 3 positions event. The top four in the event earned quota places for Paris 2024.

This is India’s third quota spot for the Paris 2024 Olympics. Bhowneesh Mendiratta won the first in the men’s trap while Rudrankksh Patil, who was crowned world champion in the men’s 10m air rifle, got the second.

World championships silver-medallist Anjum Moudgil narrowly missed out on an Olympic quota spot in the women’s 50m rifle 3 positions.

In the men’s 50m rifle 3 positions, Swapnil Kusale finished second in qualifying to go through to the ranking match.

The Indian shooter led the field after the kneeling position but fell to third after the prone position.

He was placed second right up until the final shot in the standing position and would have qualified for the gold medal match.

However, Swapnil Kusale could only manage an 8.2 with his final shot, which dropped him back from second to fourth as Norway’s Jon-Hermann Hegg won the bronze medal.

Ukraine’s Serhiy Kulish won the gold medal after beating Tomasz Bartnik of Poland 16-6 in the final.