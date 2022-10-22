Paris 2024: All Indian athletes to qualify for the Olympics

Over the past few editions, the number of Indian athletes at the Summer Olympics has steadily increased.

At Tokyo 2020, the Indian contingent was made up of 124 athletes, the largest that the country had sent to the Games. India also won seven medals, their biggest haul in a single Olympics - including Neeraj Chopra’s historic gold medal in the men’s javelin throw.

At the Paris 2024 Olympics, India will expect more athletes to qualify and of course, increase the Tokyo Olympics medal haul.

Trap shooter Bhowneesh Mendiratta, who won India’s first quota place at the ISSF world championships, has been the first to make the Paris Olympics cut.

In sports like shooting and wrestling, quotas are won by countries and not individual athletes. This means the athlete who clinched the quota can be replaced by another, leading up to the Games.

Here is a comprehensive list of all the Indians who have booked their spots for Paris 2024 so far.

Indian athletes to qualify for Paris 2024 Olympics