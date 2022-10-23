ISSF Rifle/Pistol World Championship 2022: Indian teams win gold and silver in 10m junior mixed team pistol

Indian shooters Esha Singh and Samrat Rana won the gold medal in the 10m pistol junior mixed team at the ISSF Rifle/Pistol World Championship 2022 in Cairo, Egypt on Saturday.

Esha Singh and Samrat Rana beat compatriots Shikha Narwal and Sagar Dangi 17-15 in the final to win the gold medal.

Shikha Narwal and Sagar Dangi had topped the qualification round with a score of 580 while Esha Singh and Samrat Rana narrowly came in second with 579 as both pairs qualified for the gold medal match.

In the final, Esha Singh and Samrat Rana were trailing 11-15 but won the last three series to stage a memorable comeback and win the gold medal.

German pair Celina Becker and Andreas Koeppl and China’s Yiyao Shen and Junhui Liu won the two bronze medals on offer.

Meanwhile, India’s Rhythm Sangwan missed out on a Paris 2024 Olympics quota spot by the tiniest margin as she finished joint-fifth in the women’s 25m pistol event.

Rhythm Sangwan finished third in qualification with 587 points to qualify for the ranking match. That score would prove to be pivotal in the final standings.

In the ranking match, Rhythm Sangwan shot a score of 11 to come third and thus could not progress to the gold medal match. Iran’s Haniyeh Rostamiyan also shot 11 and the duo were battling for the last remaining Olympic quota.

With both tied in fifth place, it came down to their qualification scores and Haniyeh Rostamiyan won the last quota as she had shot 588 to Rhythm Sangwan’s 587.

India are second in the medals tally of the ISSF Rifle/Pistol World Championship with 32 medals - 12 golds, eight silvers and 12 bronze. China lead with 53 medals.