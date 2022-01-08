Why Tokyo Olympics medallists Bajrang Punia, Ravi Dahiya want to train with Indian coaches

Olympic medallists Bajrang Punia and Ravi Kumar Dahiya will train with Indian wrestling coaches in the next Olympic cycle.

Bajrang Punia, who won bronze on his Olympics debut at Tokyo 2020, earlier trained with Georgian coach Shako Bentinidis. For Paris 2024, however, the ace wrestler wants an Indian coach.

“Foreign coaches want me to spend most of my time in their country. I am willing to spend half my time outside but then no one is willing to come to India. So I have decided to train with an Indian coach,” Bajrang Punia told PTI.

However, the Asian Games and Commonwealth Games gold-medallist has not yet decided on a name.

Fellow wrestler Ravi Dahiya, who won silver at Tokyo 2020, has also opted for a similar approach.

Bajrang Punia and Ravi Dahiya have not competed since Tokyo 2020.

Bajrang Punia had to tend to a knee injury that he sustained during the Olympics while Ravi Dahiya was busy with various commitments. Both, however, have resumed training.

Bajrang Punia is currently in Moscow, Russia for a training camp.

Ravi Dahiya was set to travel to Russia as well but was forced to cancel the trip owing to COVID-19. The 24-year-old is currently training at the famous Chhatrasal stadium in Delhi.